Disney Princesses and Villains to Battle in Upcoming Disney+ Special "LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite"

Beloved princesses and their formidable foes showdown in an adventure streaming exclusively on Disney+!
Fans that have long speculated that the Disney Princess feel like their own version of the Avengers may get their wish, as an animated showdown LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite arrives on Disney+!

Image from 'LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest'

What’s Happening:

  • Following their previous triumph over Gaston, Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White find themselves facing an even greater threat.
  • Gaston, not one to admit defeat, has called upon a powerful new league of villains: Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen, all set on taking down the Princesses once and for all.
  • But fear not! The Princesses are not without their own allies. With the mystical assistance of the Magic Mirror, they recruit some formidable friends: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! This royal assembly will unite their unique strengths in an ultimate battle of good versus evil.
  • LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite promises a fun-filled, brick-tastic adventure for all ages.
  • Be sure to mark your calendars, as this exciting new special begins streaming August 25th, only on Disney+.
  • Disney+ is also set to unveil a 24/7 always-on stream dedicated to celebrating all Disney Princesses and their timeless stories.
  • This continuous marathon of classics will immerse viewers in the enchanting worlds of Disney's most beloved heroines, from the adventurous Moana to the iconic Ariel.

