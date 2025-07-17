Disney Princesses and Villains to Battle in Upcoming Disney+ Special "LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite"

Beloved princesses and their formidable foes showdown in an adventure streaming exclusively on Disney+!

Fans that have long speculated that the Disney Princess feel like their own version of the Avengers may get their wish, as an animated showdown LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite arrives on Disney+!

Following their previous triumph over Gaston, Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White find themselves facing an even greater threat.

Gaston, not one to admit defeat, has called upon a powerful new league of villains: Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen, all set on taking down the Princesses once and for all.

But fear not! The Princesses are not without their own allies. With the mystical assistance of the Magic Mirror, they recruit some formidable friends: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! This royal assembly will unite their unique strengths in an ultimate battle of good versus evil.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite promises a fun-filled, brick-tastic adventure for all ages.

Be sure to mark your calendars, as this exciting new special begins streaming August 25th, only on Disney+.

, only on Disney+. Disney+ is also set to unveil a 24/7 always-on stream dedicated to celebrating all Disney Princesses and their timeless stories.

This continuous marathon of classics will immerse viewers in the enchanting worlds of Disney's most beloved heroines, from the adventurous Moana to the iconic Ariel.

We previously reviewed LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest in 2013, we found it a fun, adventure-driven story, featuring LEGO humor and cameos, though sadly lacking musical elements and deep storytelling.

in 2013, we found it a fun, adventure-driven story, featuring LEGO humor and cameos, though sadly lacking musical elements and deep storytelling. Earlier this year, LEGO released the Cinderella’s Castle & Horse Carriage

One of the more impressive Disney Princess sets available is the Snow White’s Cottage set

