Streaming Review – Disney Princesses Unite to Save the Day in “LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest”

The latest LEGO special to hit Disney+ is essentially the Disney Princess equivalent of the Avengers, as five of your favorite Disney Princesses come together to save the day and protect King Triton in LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest. The aforementioned Princesses are Tiana, Moana, Rapunzel, Ariel and Snow White – with Anika Noni Rose, Auli'i Cravalho, Mandy Moore and Jodi Benson reprising their respective roles.

Also returning is Richard White as Gaston, the villain of the piece. Our heroes are transported to a mysterious castle, where King Triton is being held captive by Gaston. The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. This leads to some fun adventures on the ocean with Ariel and Moana, and in the Dark Forest with Snow White, Rapunzel and Tiana.

Of course, this is a special aimed at children, so I didn’t expect anything too deep going into it. What it does provide is a pleasant 50 minute diversion, featuring each character’s trademark quirks and desires. Having the majority of the Princesses voiced by their original actresses helps a lot too – making this seem like one big cinematic universe, if you will. Here, Snow White is voiced by Katie Von Till, and the character takes on a more hectic portrayal than in the original film. While keeping her trademark squeaky voice, she is far more rambunctious, often proudly proclaiming that she has an ax to defend herself with.

I was a little surprised that there was no musical element to this special, playing off far more as an adventure-style piece. There also were no musical call-backs to any of the Princesses, save for a moment when Ariel sings the famous melody of “Part of Your World.” The special also features a number of characters from other Disney films, such as Iago and the Magic Carpet from Aladdin, the Wardrobe from Beauty and the Beast, and Flower from Bambi.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest obviously will not live up to any of the movies featured within, but it is a fun diversion for the Princess fan young or young at heart. With trademark LEGO humor and fun animation added, it’s a recommended sleepy afternoon viewing. You can stream LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest for yourself now, exclusively on Disney+.

