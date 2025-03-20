Disney Princess Tea Set With Sound Effects Now Available at Disney Store

Character art includes Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Mrs. Potts with Chip, Little Brother, Bluebird and Flounder.
by |
Tags: , ,

This Disney Princess Tea Set is a perfect gift for your little one and is now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Check out this enchanting Disney Princess Tea Set, which showcases Mulan, Belle, Ariel, and Snow White on the four tea cups included in this 16-piece play set.
  • Accompanying the cups are two delightful tarts that add to the charm.
  • The teapot, adorned with a golden lid, makes pouring sounds when tilted and plays music when the lid is pressed.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Princess Tea Set  

More On Disney Store:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy