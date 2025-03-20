Disney Princess Tea Set With Sound Effects Now Available at Disney Store
Character art includes Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Mrs. Potts with Chip, Little Brother, Bluebird and Flounder.
This Disney Princess Tea Set is a perfect gift for your little one and is now available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Check out this enchanting Disney Princess Tea Set, which showcases Mulan, Belle, Ariel, and Snow White on the four tea cups included in this 16-piece play set.
- Accompanying the cups are two delightful tarts that add to the charm.
- The teapot, adorned with a golden lid, makes pouring sounds when tilted and plays music when the lid is pressed.
