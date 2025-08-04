Righteous! Crush Annual Passholder Magnet Coming to Walt Disney World
The “Finding Nemo” dude will soon adorn a magnet available at Animal Kingdom.
A new Annual Passholder magnet is coming to Walt Disney World, this time featuring Crush.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed their next AP member magnet will feature Finding Nemo’s Crush.
- The Crush magnet will be available from August 7 through September 27, 2025 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, at the Discovery Trading Company & Riverside Depot.
- The magnet is free but the offer is valid only for Walt Disney World Resort Passholders. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand, MagicBand+ or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.
- Limit one magnet per Passholder. Available while supplies last.
- The final design of the magnet art has not been revealed yet, but animation teasing the magnet begins with Crush wearing a scuba mask, as seen below, evoking the “P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney" mask from Finding Nemo.
The Dude Afloats:
- The surfing bro-esque Crush has proven to be quite the popular character since Finding Nemo opened back in 2003, and has been used for multiple Disney theme park experiences, including the Turtle Talk With Crush attractions currently operating at EPCOT, Disney California Adventure, and DisneySea (though it was oddly short-lived at Hong Kong Disneyland, where it stayed open for less than four months).
- A version of Turtle Talk with Crush can also be found at Children's Hospital of Orange County.
- I’m also a fan of Crush’s Coaster, at Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park. It’s a fun mix of a spinning coaster with a dark ride that offers a more thrilling experience for younger guests to begin to bridge the gap from traditional dark rides to some of the more intense attractions.
- Plus, using turtle shells for a spinning coaster’s theme? Come on, it just makes sense!
