Multiple Guests Treated After Magic Kingdom Ferryboat Has Minor Collision with Dock
The incident occurred during a storm on the night of Wednesday, July 30th, 2025.
One of the three Magic Kingdom ferryboats had a collision with the dock at the Transportation & Ticket Center earlier this week during a severe storm.
What’s Happening:
- FOX 35 Orlando reports that multiple people were treated by paramedics when the General Joe Potter ferryboat seemingly docked hard at Walt Disney World’s Transportation & Ticket Center.
- The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 30th at a time when showers and thunderstorms were moving through the area.
- Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS assisted the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's Fire Department on site.
- Photos shared with FOX 35 (seen below) showcased the emergency responders aboard the ferryboat and tending to guests.
- FOX 35 talked to guests who were on board the ferryboat when the incident occurred. Tami Hackett from Texas said "suddenly we crashed into something and we all went flying forward, falling. The stroller landed on its back causing the girls to hit their heads. A lot of people [were] screaming and really hurt bad. We got the girls out and they docked. And honestly that is when it all went down hill. Not only was there no announcement on what to do when injured they just had us get off the boat."
- You can read more first-hand accounts at FOX35Orlando.com.
- Since the incident, ferryboat service has resumed – although the General Joe Potter is not currently in use.
