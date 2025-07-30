New Finding Nemo-Themed Magnet Teased for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Walt Disney World hints that Dory or Crush could star in the next complimentary Passholder magnet, arriving soon at EPCOT.
Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder in search of the next exclusive magnet? The resort just teased its next release, themed to Pixar’s Finding Nemo!
What’s Happening:
- P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney! That’s a hint about the next Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet.
- The official Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Instagram account promises the next magnet is “shore to float your boat" in a video teaser.
- The image shows a green diver’s mask, just like the one that helped Marlin reunite with his son in Pixar’s 2003 classic Finding Nemo.
- Disney’s post asks passholders to “dive into the comments" to guess what the magnet will be.
- While the characters are up for debate, it seems a given that the next Passholder magnet will be from Finding Nemo.
- The background of the animated video features swirling water, evocative of the E.A.C., leading many to speculate that the magnet will be Crush. However, the character most synonymous with the mask is Dory, who can not only read it, but was big enough to swim with it in the film.
- The next magnet release is expected to occur in August or September. This is part of a series of complimentary Annual Passholder magnets that began in 2022, done in the style of the Paul Ruddish Mickey Mouse shorts with characters inside the blocky “D" of “Disney" in the Walt Disney World font.
- Annual Passholder magnets have historically been distributed at EPCOT while supplies last. Check back soon for more news about this release.
Previous Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnets in This Series:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com