Orange Bird Annual Passholder Magnet Coming Soon

If you are a Passholder to Walt Disney World, there are extra little perks that Disney will give you from time to time. Passholder magnets are a favorite for many, whether you put them on your car or your refrigerator. Fans of Orange Bird will love this newest one coming in July, according to the My Disney Experience app.

What's Happening:

Get ready, Passholders! The newest Annual Passholder magnet is here. From July 5 through August 5, 2022, the Orange Bird magnet will be available at Disney's Wonderful World of Memories at Disney Springs

Ensure Family & Friends List is Up To Date:

If Passholders would like to pick up their magnet with others who also have a valid annual pass, they may add them to their Family & Friends list within their My Disney Experience account to enroll everyone in the virtual queue at the same time.

Please note, Passholders can only add Guests from their Family & Friends list who have opted to share "All My Plans" with them.

Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, MagicBand or MagicMobile card and government-issued photo ID to receive a magnet.

Request to Join the Virtual Queue on the My Disney Experience App:

From July 5 to August 5, 2022, Passholders will be able to access the virtual queue once they are within approximately 45 miles of Disney Springs by logging into the My Disney Experience app and selecting "Annual Passholder Magnet Pick-Up" on the home screen. The queue will open at approximately 9:30 a.m. each morning and may reopen at various times during the day with additional availability.

Passholders should check for updates within the Virtual Queues section of the My Disney Experience app. Once a Passholder has successfully requested to join a virtual queue, they will be given an estimated wait time which may be as soon as 30 minutes from the time they entered the virtual queue.

Once a Passholder is called to return, they will have one hour to enter the queue at Disney's Wonderful World of Memories shop at Disney Springs. Passholders who do not arrive within this one-hour window will need to rejoin the virtual queue (subject to availability).

Passholders should make sure that push notifications are turned on for the My Disney Experience app so they will be alerted when they are called to return.

Note that the return times will be between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Enjoy the Day at Disney Springs and Await Return Time:

After joining the virtual queue, Passholders can relax and enjoy their day at Disney Springs.

Once Passholders receive an alert that it is time to pick up their magnet, they must enter the queue at Disney's Wonderful World of Memories shop located at Marketplace within one hour.

To receive a magnet, each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card (or their linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass), plus a valid government-issued photo ID.

Important Information:

Limit one magnet per Passholder. Available while supplies last. Must join the virtual queue and visit Disney's Wonderful World of Memories shop to receive a magnet.

Entry into the virtual queue is not guaranteed, is available only while supplies last and is only available to active Annual Passholders.

Passholders who do not arrive within the one-hour window will need to rejoin the virtual queue (subject to availability).

Virtual queue return times are between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., July 5 to August 5, 2022. From time to time, we may discontinue the use of the virtual queue depending on demand.

Joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to receive a magnet. To receive a magnet, each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card (or their linked MagicBand or Disney MagicMobile pass) and valid government-issued photo ID. Not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged magnets.

Locations, dates and operating hours subject to change without notice.