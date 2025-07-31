Autumnal Offerings: Disney Teases Fall Offerings Heading to Disney Springs' Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar
With only a few weeks away until Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the spooky season is just around the corner at Walt Disney World.
Disney Springs’ Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is gearing up for something special this spooky season.
UPDATE – July 31st, 2025:
- After teasing something Halloween related coming to Jock Lindsey’s Hanger Bar at Disney Springs, the Disney Eats Instagram has confirmed that Jock Lindsey’s Halloween Hangar Bar will debut on August 19th.
- With the announcement, Disney shared a few teases of the food that will await, all of which looks perfectly themed to both Halloween and the spirit of adventure.
- From an Egyptian tomb to a fang-shaped chicken slider, these devilish treats are sure to whet Halloween lovers appetites this fall.
Previously Reported – July 30th, 2025
- Disney Eats is teasing an upcoming fall offering at one of Disney Springs’ most popular bars.
- In the brief teaser clip shared to Instagram, a jack-o-lantern can be seen falling from the sky in front of the Indiana Jones-inspired Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar.
- While most pumpkins that fall from the sky quickly break into a bunch of autumnal pieces, the fearful looking decoration landed in a pile of fall colored leaves.
- As of now, Disney Eats is being pretty vague about the upcoming offerings, saying merely “Something's brewing at Disney Springs."
- We imagine there will be plenty of exciting decorations, seasonal drinks, and bites coming to Jock Lindsey’s, as well as the rest of the Walt Disney World shopping destination.
