Dance with the Undead as Zom-Beatz Bash Returns to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
ZOMBIES fans will want to head straight to Tomorrowland during the Walt Disney World after-hours event.
ZOMBIES mania is set to continue at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this fall, with the return of Zom-Beatz Bash to Tomorrowland, spinning all new tunes from the latest ZOMBIES film.
What’s Happening:
- From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss!
- Returning from past years’ events, Zom-Beatz Bash at Rocket Tower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland will bring DJ tunes and bone-chilling performances inspired by ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.
- Zom-Beatz Bash has been around in some form or another since at least 2023 and returns this year amongst the immense success of ZOMBIES 4.
- We have a video of a similar Zom-Beatz Bash which took place at the Disneyland Resort in 2022, coinciding with the release of ZOMBIES 3.
- For more ZOMBIES fun, check out all our coverage of the Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.
- Elsewhere, guests can also stop by Storybook Circus, which will have everything mortals might need to get in the spirit of the season. At the entrance, make sure to stop by and see Pluto, then head over to Pete’s Silly Sideshow to meet Daisy and Goofy dressed in their Halloween attire.
- The circus party continues with DJ Ringmaster, who will play eerie-sistible beats and lights up the night for all to enjoy.
- To top it all off, two treat spots will be located near the Fantasyland Train Station and the Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction – perfect for grabbing some ghostly goodies to fuel the fun!
