Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs Rolls Out Limited-Time Summer Flavors

The Disney Springs favorite is turning up the heat and cooling things down with two new limited-time offerings.

Chicken Guy!, the popular quick-service spot hatched from the minds of Guy Fieri and Robert Earl, is diving into peak summer flavors with two brand new limited-time items. Now available at the flagship Disney Springs location and other restaurants nationwide, these offerings bring together the best of sweet, savory, and tangy summer tastes.

What’s Happening:

Chicken Guy! has launched two new limited-time menu items perfect for the summer season.

The new Honey Money Chicken Sandwich sandwich features one of Chicken Guy's signature all-natural, crispy chicken tenders topped with their new, limited-time Honey BBQ Sauce.

A cool and creamy Key Lime Pie Milkshake blends the tart and tangy flavor of classic Key Lime Pie.

These items are now available for a limited time at Disney Springs.

News from the Coop at Disney Springs

The original Chicken Guy! location at Disney Springs continues to be a hot spot for locals and tourists alike.

To better accommodate its fans, the Disney Springs location recently expanded its capacity by adding a new covered outdoor patio

Co-founder Guy Fieri himself visited the bustling Disney Springs restaurant

While the all-natural, brined, and hand-pounded chicken is the star of the show, the real heart of the Chicken Guy! experience lies in its massive arsenal of 22 signature sauces. Choosing your chicken is easy; choosing your sauce is a journey into the heart of Flavortown.