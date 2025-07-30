ESPN 8: The Ocho Photo-Op Promo Pops Up at Disney Springs

The Ocho is headed to ESPN Wide World of Sports on August 1st!

An oversized cornhole board has popped up at Disney Springs, announcing the upcoming presentation of ESPN 8 The Ocho on July 31st and August 1st. Particularly exciting this year for Disney fans is the opportunity to witness the competitions live in person on Friday, August 1st at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

Located near Fit2Run, you can pose for photos with the set celebrating one of the signature sports found among the upcoming ESPN 8 lineup. Checking out the banners inviting guests to “see it live" are the many others featuring the date (August 1st). The stadium events begin at 10:00 AM while AdventHealth Arena activities kick-off with a live presentation of SportsCenter.

As part of ESPN’s 50 States in 50 Days, SC+ hosts Gary Striewski and Randy Scott are here as the Florida stop. Last week they were whitewater rafting along the Grand Canyon, and in the earliest days of the initiative Randy Scott finally got to check off Alaska in his personal pursuit to visit all 50. This will also be in AdventHealth Arena at 4:00 PM.

Also featured in the display is ESPN’s current promotion “Sports Forever," which has been the tag for marketing their direct-to-consumer ESPN platform coming this Fall. While details have yet to be specifically outlined the new product is described as “All of ESPN. All in one place"

ESPN 8 The Ocho at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports will be presented on ESPN 2, but if you’re at Walt Disney World you can see the action in person.