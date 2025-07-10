ESPN's 50 States Journey: Uniting America Through Sports - The First Stops

At its foundation, ESPN was anchored in regional sports (specifically the teams of Connecticut), with the aspiration to offer 24/7 sports content. Sports uniquely bonds a community, whether its the jubilant celebrations of victory or in the shared disappointment accompanying loss. And it is often around sporting venues that local traditions can be established or maintained. Stadiums and arenas showcase local talent during the anthem performances and honor locals with moments like the ceremonial first pitch.

The storytellers at ESPN have been the best at showcasing these various facets on various fields of play — the inspirational and sometimes cautionary tales found around the world of sports. Longtime SportsCenter anchor Scott van Pelt launched the 50 States in 50 Days on June 27th with these wordsL “There’s so much chatter and noise in our lives that we hear— particularly on the devices that are glued in our hands. But that’s not real life. You experience that when you get out across the country which our travels allowed us to do during the NBA Finals. We didn’t fly over those states. We flew to them gladly. We got to connect with the people there who love sports, which is why we have these incredible jobs and get to celebrate the things we all love—the things that bring us together, the roars of the crowd, and the moments we meet so many of you who watch this show and this network. That’s the sound that is so beautiful to be reacquainted with because that’s the noise that actually matters."

The first 10 days of 50 States in 50 Days have highlighted why ESPN is known as the “Worldwide Leader in Sports," with each stop offering a unique look at the region through the lens of sports. For example, in Alaska, SC+ anchor Randy Scott introduced the long-standing summer solstice tradition of baseball at midnight. Imagine a game with a first pitch shortly after 10:00 PM that has no need of stadium lighting. Numerous MLB icons, while seeking their big-league dreams, played in Alaska where summer days stretch into nightless skies including Terry Francona, Barry Bonds and Dave Winfield.

Days later, at Coney Island, Jeremy Schaap shared his favorite New York sports moments which of course included baseball and the reminder of my Dodger Blue childhood heartbreak as he joyfully reflected on the triumphs of Mr. October.

Further south, in New Mexico, while visiting the Alburquerque Isotopes, ESPN's Christine Williamson immersed viewers in the vibrant world of lowrider culture. Framed by candy-painted Chevys and meticulous chrome, her segment captured the artistry and community united around it. Over the years, lowriders have been featured in special pre or postgame activities and bobblehead giveaways. She also showcased the region’s signature green chile - as presented in numerous menu items. And just in case you didn’t know, here’s how the Isotopes got their name (now a Disney connection).

These first 10 days have been a reminder of the broad scope of talent and ways ESPN brings sports to life. In addition to the travelling team of SportsCenter anchors and onsite production, there’s also the incredibly talented crew of stats and researchers crafting a variety of packages around each state. It’s no surprise to get highlights of the top Nevada athletes during the visit, but when they are showcasing the ESPN breadth of content, too. In Alaska they presented players who simply share a name with an Alaskan city — Fairbanks, Palmer, Juneau, Paxon and Hope. And when they hit the 8th state, Missouri, they showcased the Missouri teams 8 titles won since the last ESPN 50 in 50 campaign.

And from time to time, the incredibly knowledgeable duo now best known for PTI — Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon — bring their decades of experience to 50 in 50 coverage during SportsCenter crossovers. Whether reflecting on Bear Bryant’s towering influence in Alabama or debating the greatest team in Washington State history, their insights add depth and perspective. Wilbon’s story as a reporter at Bryant’s funeral was a powerful reminder of the breadth of their firsthand experiences.

But above all else, it’s just been fun. Like watching Matt Barrie broadcast from his rental Mazda Miata during an electrical storm in Alabama while covering the World Police & Fire Games. When the rain didn’t let up, he climbed into the cab of a fire engine, honking the horn with youthful delight. Eventually, he tried out the event’s obstacle course—an effort Randy Scott and Gary Striewski delightfully telestrated the next morning on SportsCenter. They also broke down Shea Cornette’s tumble during her first drop into a BMX course — including the recovery. She ultimately completed the South Dakota course alongside the Burian sisters. Inspired by blindfolded Rubik’s Cube competitors in Washington State, Kevin Negandhi narrated a Wimbledon highlight blindfolded. His results were just as jaw-dropping.

Thursday, @KevinNegandhi took on Seattle, Washington for #SC50in50 covering the World Rubik’s Cube Championships.



Inspired by blindfolded cubing, Kevin took on the challenge and nailed a blindfolded highlight read. pic.twitter.com/0y68qMiYkY — Bea Panitz (@beapanitzESPN) July 4, 2025

The joy of sports talk, the camaraderie, the willingness to jump into something new—50 in 50 has reminded me why ESPN has so often been the soundtrack of my day.

50 States in 50 Days continues with West Virginia (7/6), Rhode Island (7/7), Hawaii (Jul 8), Kentucky (Jul 9), Michigan (Jul 10), Kansas (Jul 11), New Jersey (Jul 12) and Oklahoma (Jul 13). You can catch some of the more memorable moments on their YouTube Playlist.