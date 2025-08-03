Own a Piece of Disney History: Barbie’s Pink Cadillac from EPCOT Hits the Auction Block

The Volo Museum has put this iconic piece of niche 1990s Disney nostalgia up for auction.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Fans of niche EPCOT offerings from the 1990s can join the auction for Barbie’s Pink Convertible that once called the Walt Disney World theme park home.

What’s Happening:

  • The Volo Museum, world-renowned for its collection of famous and one-of-a-kind vehicles, is offering collectors the chance to own the only known real Barbie car.
  • This pink Cadillac was custom-built for Disney in the 1990s and was used at EPCOT in The Magical World of Barbie show and other appearances between 1990 and 1998.
  • The Magical World of Barbie was a 20 minute show featured at the America Gardens Theater, featuring multiple different Barbies taking a trip around the world – appropriate for World Showcase.
  • You can learn more about the show in our retrospective, coinciding with the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2023.
  • Following Barbie’s use of the car, Miss Piggy also made appearances alongside the car, likely at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then known as Disney-MGM Studios).

  • The seven day online auction began on August 1st and continues through Thursday, August 7th, and anyone with an eBay account can bid.
  • The car comes complete with Disney registration showing a VIN in the company’s name, as well as internal documentation and email correspondence outlining how it was used in park productions.
  • Other eclectic items up for auction from The Volo Museum include:
    • A 14-foot tall 8 passenger running and driving hot rod shopping cart
    • A street legal larger than life Radio Flyer Red Wagon
    • Britney Spears' personal Mercedes Convertible, once deemed the most dangerous car in Los Angeles
    • A 45 foot tall 12 passenger Ferris wheel from the 1940s
    • Dozens of rare antique kiddie rides and Americana themed showpieces

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com