Own a Piece of Disney History: Barbie’s Pink Cadillac from EPCOT Hits the Auction Block
The Volo Museum has put this iconic piece of niche 1990s Disney nostalgia up for auction.
Fans of niche EPCOT offerings from the 1990s can join the auction for Barbie’s Pink Convertible that once called the Walt Disney World theme park home.
What’s Happening:
- The Volo Museum, world-renowned for its collection of famous and one-of-a-kind vehicles, is offering collectors the chance to own the only known real Barbie car.
- This pink Cadillac was custom-built for Disney in the 1990s and was used at EPCOT in The Magical World of Barbie show and other appearances between 1990 and 1998.
- The Magical World of Barbie was a 20 minute show featured at the America Gardens Theater, featuring multiple different Barbies taking a trip around the world – appropriate for World Showcase.
- You can learn more about the show in our retrospective, coinciding with the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2023.
- Following Barbie’s use of the car, Miss Piggy also made appearances alongside the car, likely at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then known as Disney-MGM Studios).
- The seven day online auction began on August 1st and continues through Thursday, August 7th, and anyone with an eBay account can bid.
- The car comes complete with Disney registration showing a VIN in the company’s name, as well as internal documentation and email correspondence outlining how it was used in park productions.
- Other eclectic items up for auction from The Volo Museum include:
- A 14-foot tall 8 passenger running and driving hot rod shopping cart
- A street legal larger than life Radio Flyer Red Wagon
- Britney Spears' personal Mercedes Convertible, once deemed the most dangerous car in Los Angeles
- A 45 foot tall 12 passenger Ferris wheel from the 1940s
- Dozens of rare antique kiddie rides and Americana themed showpieces
