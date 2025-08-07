Photos – Toy Story Land Construction Walls Expand Into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In the meantime, the main pathway might be a bit of a struggle at peak moments.

Ongoing construction in Toy Story Land for a potential new snack stand has expanded into the nearby Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Since opening, Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been chronically-lacking in the food department. Its only opening day dining location, Woody’s Lunch Box, was small and had minimal, uncovered seating. That mistake has recently been rectified, along with the 2023 opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ. Now, Disney is looking to expand the food offerings in Toy Story Land even more with a new snack kiosk. We previously reported on construction walls which had gone up for this project, but now, those walls have expanded into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

No official information has been released regarding this project, nor whether the walls in Galaxy’s Edge are actually connected to what’s happening in Toy Story Land. However, their close proximity seems to indicate that may be the case.

Those who frequent this corner of Disney’s Hollywood Studios will surely notice that the marquee for Toy Story Land coming from this side has also been removed. There is no sign that it won’t return at this point, but also no indication that it will return at this time either. It also appears that the restrooms are still available for use at this time.

