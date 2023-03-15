Photos / Video: Inside the New Roundup Rodeo BBQ Restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Ahead of its grand opening on March 23rd, we were able to tour the brand-new Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant located within Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today. Let’s take a look at the fun, oversized theming of this new rootin’, tootin’ eatery!

The entrance to Roundup Rodeo BBQ is located off to the right just before Slinky Dog Dash comes into view.

Some newly created bench seating for guests waiting for their reservation.

The larger-than-life theming of Toy Story Land continues in fantastic fashion even as guests walk up to the restaurant.

Watch Roundup Rodeo BBQ – Complete Tour Inside New Restaurant:

A look at the check-in desk.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

As you can see, there’s a lot of impressive murals located all throughout the restaurant.

These little critters, originally featured in Toy Story 2, may also be familiar as the “prizes” you win at the nearby Toy Story Mania.

A glimpse at some of the food and beverage items that will be available at the Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

Leaving no path uncovered, we found that yes, even the restrooms are well-themed!

Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens on Thursday, March 23rd at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Reservations can be made now at DisneyWorld.com or through the My Disney Experience app.