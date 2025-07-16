Photos: New Walls Denote Location of Potential New Snack Location in Toy Story Land

In the meantime, the main pathway might be a bit of a struggle at peak moments.

New construction walls have appeared in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring the bright colors indicative of the landmark film and its subsequent franchise. The bright reds, yellows, and blues can be found with different quotes of the film, blocking off work being done near the land’s restrooms.

The main thoroughfare through the land is significantly blocked in this area, leaving only a narrow portion in front of the entrance of Alien Swirling Saucers, and is most affected either coming from or going to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from this side of Toy Story Land.

Rumors abound that these walls mark the location for a new snack kiosk in the location, with the origins of that rumor spawning from information from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (likely permits). There is no timeline at this time for when the work will be finished. In the meantime, fans of the Toy Story film are sure to enjoy the quotes lining the walls, from a number of different characters from the films - even Sid!

Those who frequent this corner of Disney’s Hollywood Studios will surely notice that the marquee for Toy Story Land coming from this side has also been removed. There is no sign that it won’t return at this point, but also no indication that it will return at this time either. It also appears that the restrooms are still available for use at this time.