Unlock Spooktacular Exclusives: Passholder Merchandise Teased for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

These exclusive items are in addition to a much larger collection for all attendees of the event.

The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year is a little over a week away, and when the event kicks off, Annual Passholders will be able to snag some exclusive merchandise.

What’s Happening:

  • Thus far, Walt Disney World has previewed two merchandise items for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that will be exclusive to Annual Passholders.
  • Passholders will be able to commemorate their visit to this year’s eerie event with a themed shirt and pin – both available to purchase at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • Both items feature the same design of Mickey Mouse dressed as a vampire alongside some not-so-scary pumpkins, in front of an eerie-looking Cinderella Castle.

More on Mickey’s Not So-Scary Halloween Party:

  • From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss!
  • Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.
  • Check out the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide for a full list of the delicious treats that will be available during the party.
  • Jack Skellington will debut an all-new look during the party this year, meeting alongside the lovely Sally.
  • For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

