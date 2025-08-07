Unlock Spooktacular Exclusives: Passholder Merchandise Teased for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

These exclusive items are in addition to a much larger collection for all attendees of the event.

The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year is a little over a week away, and when the event kicks off, Annual Passholders will be able to snag some exclusive merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Thus far, Walt Disney World

Passholders will be able to commemorate their visit to this year’s eerie event with a themed shirt and pin – both available to purchase at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.

Both items feature the same design of Mickey Mouse dressed as a vampire alongside some not-so-scary pumpkins, in front of an eerie-looking Cinderella Castle.

Plenty of other, non-exclusive merchandise will also be available during the Halloween parties – which Disney has already previewed extensively

More on Mickey’s Not So-Scary Halloween Party:

More Walt Disney World News: