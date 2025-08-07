Unlock Spooktacular Exclusives: Passholder Merchandise Teased for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
These exclusive items are in addition to a much larger collection for all attendees of the event.
The first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year is a little over a week away, and when the event kicks off, Annual Passholders will be able to snag some exclusive merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Thus far, Walt Disney World has previewed two merchandise items for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party that will be exclusive to Annual Passholders.
- Passholders will be able to commemorate their visit to this year’s eerie event with a themed shirt and pin – both available to purchase at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Both items feature the same design of Mickey Mouse dressed as a vampire alongside some not-so-scary pumpkins, in front of an eerie-looking Cinderella Castle.
- Plenty of other, non-exclusive merchandise will also be available during the Halloween parties – which Disney has already previewed extensively.
More on Mickey’s Not So-Scary Halloween Party:
- From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss!
- Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.
- Check out the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide for a full list of the delicious treats that will be available during the party.
- Jack Skellington will debut an all-new look during the party this year, meeting alongside the lovely Sally.
- For more information about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to get tickets to the event, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Swashbuckling Cast Costumes Coming Soon to Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World
- Photos – Toy Story Land Construction Walls Expand Into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Crush Annual Passholder Magnet Design Revealed – Now Available at Disney's Animal Kingdom
- Passholder Exclusive “Finding Nemo" Treats and Magic Shots Arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Walt Disney World Foodie Guide: Delicious Treats for World Princess Week
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com