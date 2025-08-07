New Swashbuckling Cast Costumes Coming Soon to Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World

These fresh looks will debut at the iconic Adventureland attraction, shop, and nearby tavern.

Walt Disney World is giving its buccaneers a brand-new look! New cast member costumes are setting sail for the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and its surrounding areas in Magic Kingdom, promising a fresh fit for the rowdy residents of the Spanish Main.

New cast member costumes are on the horizon for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the adjacent Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar shop, and the nearby Tortuga Tavern in Magic Kingdom.

The costumes feature a mix-and-match style with multiple variations, allowing for more individuality among the cast.

One look features a woman in a textured, dusty rose-colored collared shirt, a dark teal vest, a green sash belt, and dark, fitted pants.

Another look for a male cast member includes a striped red and white undershirt, a sleeveless maroon vest, and full-length dark trousers.

A third variation showcases practical, knee-length breeches paired with either a weathered maroon henley or a layered look with a dark blue vest over a patterned shirt.

Rustic, wide-brimmed pirate hats complete the swashbuckling look.

Disney just recently released a photograph of the Pirates of the Caribbean cast, which shows their current costumes:

A Voyage Through History: More Than Just a Ride

Pirates of the Caribbean was the last attraction whose development was personally overseen by Walt Disney before his death in 1966.

The attraction was originally conceived as a walk-through wax museum, where guests would wander through scenes of famous pirates.

The unforgettable theme song, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)," was written by Disney Legends George Bruns (music) and Xavier Atencio (lyrics). Atencio, an animator and Imagineer, also wrote the ride's script.

In a rare case of a ride inspiring a film franchise, the attraction spawned the massively successful Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The films, in turn, inspired changes to the ride, with Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Barbossa being added to the attraction in 2006.

