New Swashbuckling Cast Costumes Coming Soon to Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World
These fresh looks will debut at the iconic Adventureland attraction, shop, and nearby tavern.
Walt Disney World is giving its buccaneers a brand-new look! New cast member costumes are setting sail for the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction and its surrounding areas in Magic Kingdom, promising a fresh fit for the rowdy residents of the Spanish Main.
What’s Happening:
- New cast member costumes are on the horizon for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the adjacent Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar shop, and the nearby Tortuga Tavern in Magic Kingdom.
- The costumes feature a mix-and-match style with multiple variations, allowing for more individuality among the cast.
- One look features a woman in a textured, dusty rose-colored collared shirt, a dark teal vest, a green sash belt, and dark, fitted pants.
- Another look for a male cast member includes a striped red and white undershirt, a sleeveless maroon vest, and full-length dark trousers.
- A third variation showcases practical, knee-length breeches paired with either a weathered maroon henley or a layered look with a dark blue vest over a patterned shirt.
- Rustic, wide-brimmed pirate hats complete the swashbuckling look.
- Disney just recently released a photograph of the Pirates of the Caribbean cast, which shows their current costumes:
A Voyage Through History: More Than Just a Ride
- Pirates of the Caribbean was the last attraction whose development was personally overseen by Walt Disney before his death in 1966.
- The attraction was originally conceived as a walk-through wax museum, where guests would wander through scenes of famous pirates.
- The unforgettable theme song, "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)," was written by Disney Legends George Bruns (music) and Xavier Atencio (lyrics). Atencio, an animator and Imagineer, also wrote the ride's script.
- In a rare case of a ride inspiring a film franchise, the attraction spawned the massively successful Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The films, in turn, inspired changes to the ride, with Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Barbossa being added to the attraction in 2006.
More Walt Disney World News:
Magic Kingdom's New Pirate Tavern Sets Opening Date While Teasing Exotic Menu
Photos – Toy Story Land Construction Walls Expand Into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Photos: New Test Track 3.0 Merchandise Races into EPCOT
EPCOT Installs New Signage Beckoning Guests Into Alternative Entrance to The Seas with Nemo & Friends
Ride Along with Disney Imagineers on the Newly Reimagined Test Track
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com