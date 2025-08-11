Posters Referencing Obscure Disney Classics Added to Frontierland Construction Walls at the Magic Kingdom

You may have seen “Pete’s Dragon,” but have you seen “Snowball Express”...?

Some unique posters advertising establishments, while referencing classic Disney films and attractions, have been added to the Frontierland construction walls at the Magic Kingdom. Since the Rivers of America permanently closed over a month ago at the Magic Kingdom, construction walls have gone up around sections of the waterfront. The walls from the wooden bypass walkway leading up to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have since been decorated with some fun posters – offering some fun Disney Easter Eggs.

Perhaps most obviously here is a poster for The Hoop Dee Doo Revue, the popular and long-running dinner show at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

The Amazin’ Sue-Foot Sue is a character from the Pecos Bill tales, who of course has his own restaurant in Frontierland, in the form of Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe. This animated interpretation of Sue appeared in the 1948 package feature film, Melody Time. We also have a reference to Doctor Terminus and his miracle cures. He was the main antagonist of the 1977 film, Pete's Dragon.

Hard Times Café features in the 1975 classic, The Apple Dumpling Gang – while the “Gold Miners Wanted" sign is of course straight out of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

While the “hundreds of acres" might lead one to believe this poster is a reference to Winnie the Pooh, it appears in fact to reference a rather obscure Disney film – the 1972 screwball comedy, Snowball Express.

These Louisiana food and soap advertisements come from Tiana’s Food.

This last poster, which appears elsewhere in Frontierland, references the Great South Seas Cattle Drive and Lincoln Costain, the protagonist of The Castaway Cowboy from 1974.

Meanwhile, the water from the Rivers of America is slowly beginning to be drained, exposing the water line and the guiderail for the former Liberty Square Riverboat. The iconic area will be transformed into Piston Peak National Park, featuring attractions themed to Pixar’s Cars.

