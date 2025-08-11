Photos: Waters Recede as Frontierland Developments Take Shape at Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom can see the waters of the Rivers of America receding as Frontierland gets ready for some massive changes in the near future at the park. Devotees may recall that last month, Tom Sawyer Island, the rafts to Tom Sawyer Island, and the Liberty Square Riverboat all ceased operations permanently to make way for new attractions.

Now visible changes are happening in this area of the park as the waters of the Rivers of America are slowly being drained. Guests can not only see the water lines on the shores of Tom Sawyer Island from where they once were, but the water itself is now at a depth that allows you to see through it, exposing much of what is in the river, including the guiderail for the former riverboat.

This is just the next step in the evolution of the park, which is set to see the Piston Peak National Park take shape in this area, featuring attractions themed to the Pixar Animation Studios hit, Cars. Further down the line, a new land dedicated to the Disney Villains will be taking shape, both of which were initially announced last year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. There is currently no construction timeline or opening dates revealed for these new developments.

