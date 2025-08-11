Photos/Video: Walt Disney World VoluntEARS Collect Over 100,000 School Supplies for Under-Resourced Schools

Walt Disney World is preparing for the upcoming school year by giving back to those in need.

Last Friday, August 8th, Walt Disney World Cast Members put on their VoluntEARS, gathering together at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to count and sort the thousands of back-to-school supplies. Collected from departments around the resort, the Disney VoluntEARS Back to School Supply Drive returned to help provide underserved communities in the Orlando area with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. This year, Disney exceeded their goal of collecting 100,000 supplies. In addition, Disney made a monetary donation to A Gift For Teaching which will extend their total impact to over 400,000 supplies. While Disney is engaged with their community throughout the year, there is no question that this drive is their central effort for the fall. Several departments even exhibited their creativity by designing themed collection boxes, adding an additional touch of magic to their efforts.

Jane, the President of A Gift for Teaching was clearly moved by the efforts of the Walt Disney World cast members. “It almost makes you speechless," she shared, “We have enjoyed a fantastic partnership with Walt Disney World Resort for more than two decades and this is the culmination of cast members who are so filled with heart and passion for the mission of A Gift For Teaching and making sure that teachers working in the most underserved schools have the tools they need for their students who need them the most."

I had the chance to watch the cast participate in the sorting and counting. They were just as committed to the process as they are to their day-to-day Disney roles. They would work with speed and precision to tackle the task at hand and were able to process thousands of supplies within minutes.

While the cast worked hard, they were also able to celebrate their accomplishments. In the midst of the sorting shift, the Walt Disney World Ambassadors gathered the cast to announce that they had exceeded their goal and they had a special guest to celebrate. Stitch walked in and the cast had the opportunity to celebrate with him with a snapshot before finishing up their work.

Disney’s efforts benefit the five counties of Orange, Osceola, Lake, Polk, and Seminole. Focusing in on Orange, 70 percent of all schools in the district are considered under-resourced, providing all students the supplies they need to maximize their learning. Efforts of the Walt Disney World cast are a huge reason Disney is able to make such a large impact for kids in the surrounding communities. If you would like to join cast members in helping out, you can find out more about A Gift for Teaching on their website.