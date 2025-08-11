Photos: Adventureland Entrance Signage Removed at the Magic Kingdom

Whether it's just a routine refurbishment or a bigger change is yet to be seen.
Visitors to the Magic Kingdom are currently crossing the bridge to nowhere, as the main Adventureland entrance signage has been removed for refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • Since its opening in 1971, the gateway to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom has beckoned visitors with its tribal headgear and other adventurous items.
  • Recently, the sign was removed from the bridge, likely for a routine refurbishment.
  • Although the removal does beg the question of whether we may see a modified version of the sign when it returns, as Disney has looked to modify what can be viewed as insensitive cultural representations across the parks in recent years.

  • Below, a look at the sign before it was removed.

