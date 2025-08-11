Photos: Adventureland Entrance Signage Removed at the Magic Kingdom
Whether it's just a routine refurbishment or a bigger change is yet to be seen.
Visitors to the Magic Kingdom are currently crossing the bridge to nowhere, as the main Adventureland entrance signage has been removed for refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Since its opening in 1971, the gateway to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom has beckoned visitors with its tribal headgear and other adventurous items.
- Recently, the sign was removed from the bridge, likely for a routine refurbishment.
- Although the removal does beg the question of whether we may see a modified version of the sign when it returns, as Disney has looked to modify what can be viewed as insensitive cultural representations across the parks in recent years.
- Below, a look at the sign before it was removed.
- The Abu Fab 50 statue, which was installed for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021, has also been removed.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Waters Recede as Frontierland Developments Take Shape at Walt Disney World
- Photos/Video: Walt Disney World VoluntEARS Collect Over 100,000 School Supplies for Under-Resourced Schools
- Disney Surprises EPCOT Fans with Release of the Test Track 3.0 Original Soundtrack
- Unlock Spooktacular Exclusives: Passholder Merchandise Teased for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
- New Swashbuckling Cast Costumes Coming Soon to Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com