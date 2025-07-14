Photos: More Construction Walls Go Up as the Rivers of America Begins To Be Drained at the Magic Kingdom

One week following the permanent closure of the Rivers of America and its attractions, more construction walls have gone up as the river starts to be drained.

We’ll begin at the former Liberty Square Riverboat dock, which now has scrims up behind the ropes and rolling planters. When the attraction first closed, a single wall was up with a door, blocking access to the lower level of the Liberty Square Riverboat dock. Now, walls have expanded to the end of the bypass walkway along the river’s edge.

The walls feature forward-thinking quotes from Walt Disney, plus a familiar line from The Haunted Mansion.

Water is slowly being drained from the Rivers of America, and we’ll never see it again!

Scaffolding is beginning to rise alongside The Haunted Mansion queue, likely to block off views of the construction.

Things look almost normal when looking towards Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain, aside from a few new construction walls.

Equipment is being stored on one of the former Tom Sawyer Island docks.

Construction walls on this side extend from the other end of the bypass walkway before merging into the walls that were already up for Big Thunder’s refurbishment.

Quotes from the three main (and now, only) attractions of Frontierland can be found on the walls.

Walls are also up at the entrance to the Frontierland Railroad Station, which is closed to allow for the Rivers of America construction. Guests can still ride the Walt Disney World Railroad via shuttle service from Main Street to Fantasyland and back.

These closures are all in aid of construction on the largest-ever expansion to the Magic Kingdom, which kicks off in earnest with Piston Peak and its new Cars-themed attractions. For more about what’s to come in this area at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out our post here.

