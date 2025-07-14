EPCOT’s Coral Reef Restaurant Makes a Splash with New Signage
Modern aesthetic meets a timeless logo design.
New signage has been installed for the Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT’s The Seas pavilion.
A bold new, circular sign beckons guests towards the Coral Reef Restaurant, continuing the aesthetic seen in the entrance mural to The Seas with Nemo & Friends.
The restaurant continues to utilize the same logo as before, just reimagined into a new sign that feels very modern EPCOT.
On select days this month, Annual Passholders can save 40% on a meal at Coral Reef as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos: Checking in on the Lobby Renovation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Photos: Fantastic New Disney’s Contemporary Resort Merchandise Glides Into Bayview Gifts
- New "We Call It Imagineering" Episode Reveals Disney Starlight Parade Details
- Nine Dragons Restaurant Introduces Tasty New Three-Course Lunch Menu in EPCOT's China Pavilion
- Photos: Coke x Star Wars Apparel and Exclusive Bottle Spotted in Disney Springs Coca-Cola Store
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com