EPCOT’s Coral Reef Restaurant Makes a Splash with New Signage

Modern aesthetic meets a timeless logo design.

New signage has been installed for the Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT’s The Seas pavilion.

A bold new, circular sign beckons guests towards the Coral Reef Restaurant, continuing the aesthetic seen in the entrance mural to The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

The restaurant continues to utilize the same logo as before, just reimagined into a new sign that feels very modern EPCOT.

On select days this month, Annual Passholders can save 40% on a meal at Coral Reef as part of V.I.PASSHOLDER Days.

