Photos: Fantastic New Disney’s Contemporary Resort Merchandise Glides Into Bayview Gifts

Discover the latest merchandise available exclusively at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World.

A new collection of Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise and apparel has arrived at Bayview Gifts that puts the resort’s iconic A-Frame structure front and center.

We stopped by B.V.G. – also known as Bayview Gifts – at Disney’s Contemporary Resort to check out the newly-introduced line of merchandise that heavily features iconic elements of the resort, such as the building itself, the Monorail and the infamous Five-Legged Goat. This wonderful button-up shirt ($64.99) weaves all those and more elements together in a wonderful fashion.

If a T-shirt is more your style, then they also have a new, equally-as-fantastic shirt ($34.99), featuring the Monorail passing through the A-Frame.

A slightly more playful kids’ shirt features Mickey Mouse.

You’ll also find Mickey on a pin and an ornament ($26.99).

The same design from the adult T-shirt also features on a magnet ($14.99) and a water bottle ($34.99).

While at the Contemporary, you can also pick up a new Monorail-shaped crossbody bag from Lug!

