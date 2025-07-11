Please Stand Clear of the Doors: New Lug Monorail Crossbody Rides into the Contemporary

Popular crossbody brand Lug has unveiled a brand new Walt Disney World Monorail bag, out now at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Lug has announced on Instagram

Specifically crafted for Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the bag takes on the appearance of Monorail Red’s front car and features navy blue straps.

Fans will also find the Contemporary logo embroidered on the back side of the bag

Perfectly compact and park day functional, the Monorail Crossbody is perfect for keeping your items protected during your Walt Disney World vacation or running errands.

The bag is currently only available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and, based on the caption, this bag is limited so you’ll want to grab it before “it zooms away!"

The Contemporary Resort Monorail Crossbody retails for $75.

While Lug has become a mainstay at the resort for their high quality crossbodies, Loungefly’s mini backpacks are still a great option for those looking for a little more space to carry things.

The most recent release at Walt Disney World is the new Orange Bird Corduroy mini backpack, which adds a plush and unique variation to the brand’s usual pleather options.

You can check out the new accessory as well as an Orange Bird theme Lug bag here

