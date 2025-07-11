Please Stand Clear of the Doors: New Lug Monorail Crossbody Rides into the Contemporary
Popular crossbody brand Lug has unveiled a brand new Walt Disney World Monorail bag, out now at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Lug has announced on Instagram that they have debuted a brand new crossbody design honoring the Walt Disney World Monorail.
- Specifically crafted for Disney’s Contemporary Resort, the bag takes on the appearance of Monorail Red’s front car and features navy blue straps.
- Fans will also find the Contemporary logo embroidered on the back side of the bag
- Perfectly compact and park day functional, the Monorail Crossbody is perfect for keeping your items protected during your Walt Disney World vacation or running errands.
- The bag is currently only available at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and, based on the caption, this bag is limited so you’ll want to grab it before “it zooms away!"
- The Contemporary Resort Monorail Crossbody retails for $75.
Walt Disney World Accessories:
- While Lug has become a mainstay at the resort for their high quality crossbodies, Loungefly’s mini backpacks are still a great option for those looking for a little more space to carry things.
- The most recent release at Walt Disney World is the new Orange Bird Corduroy mini backpack, which adds a plush and unique variation to the brand’s usual pleather options.
- You can check out the new accessory as well as an Orange Bird theme Lug bag here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
