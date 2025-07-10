Nine Dragons Restaurant Introduces Tasty New Three-Course Lunch Menu in EPCOT's China Pavilion

Pan-Chinese cuisine at Walt Disney World looks better than ever before!

EPCOT guests looking for a delicious way to fill their stomachs during the afternoon are going to want to stop by the Nine Dragons Restaurant in the Walt Disney World theme park’s China Pavilion to try out its new three-course lunch menu.

What’s happening:

EPCOT’s Nine Dragons Pan-Chinese restaurant has introduced a new three-course lunch menu.

Included in the menu are your choice of one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert. Photos of the menu items are included in the embedded DisneyEats Instagram post below.

This menu is available from 12:00 noon until 4:00 PM from now through Sunday, August 31st at the Nine Dragons Restaurant in EPCOT’s China Pavilion.

Nine Dragons has been operating at Walt Disney World since October of 1985. It is open daily in World Showcase’s China Pavilion at EPCOT. For additional details and to book a reservation for the restaurant, be sure to visit Walt Disney World’s official website

Other popular restaurants in EPCOT’s World Showcase include La Hacienda de San Angel in the Mexico Pavilion, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in Norway, Biergarten Restaurant in Germany, and Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria in Italy.

