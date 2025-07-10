East Coast Debut: Talking Mickey Popcorn Bucket Lands at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
After debuting at Disneyland two months ago, the popular popcorn bucket has made its way east.
The immensely popular talking Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket is now making its way from Disneyland to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks shared on their social media accounts that the infamous talking Mickey popcorn bucket has made its way to the east coast.
- This creative bucket not only showcases Mickey Mouse's voice but also his blinking eyes.
- As of today, you can find this fan-favorite popcorn bucket at select popcorn carts in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The popcorn bucket was first introduced back in May at Disneyland for its 70th anniversary celebration.
Popcorn Bucket Mania:
- Disney Parks, and especially movie theaters, have been getting really creative over the past few years when it comes to popcorn buckets. Lest we forget the infamous Dune popcorn bucket.
- Another great recent release at Walt Disney World is the Spaceship Earth popcorn bucket, which features the iconic panels of the geodesic sphere in the shape of Mickey’s head.
- You can see many more ingenious popcorn buckets from Disney Parks and movie theaters by perusing our tag.
