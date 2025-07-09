Once Upon a Christmastime: 2025 Dates and Details Revealed for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
The popular after-hours event is returning to the Magic Kingdom this November and December.
Hot off the heels of getting more details on Disney Jollywood Nights for 2025, we also have all the details for this year’s edition of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event that celebrates the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. This year, you’ll enjoy festive entertainment, overlays on classic rides, a storybook holiday atmosphere, and sweet treats.
- This year’s event will take place on select nights from Friday, November 7th to Sunday, December 21st.
The dates are as follows:
- Nov. 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 30
- Dec. 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21
- Mark your calendar, as this is when you’ll be able to purchase tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:
- July 16th: Select resort guests — Guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green.
- July 22nd: General sale date — All other guests can purchase Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets
- This year, prices range from $169 to $229 per ticket (plus tax).
- That’s up from last year when the range went from $169 to $219 per ticket.
- A discount of $10 per ticket will be available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members — although this will
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Character Greetings:
- Everywhere you look, you’ll find exclusive character meet & greets. While Disney hasn’t shared all of the character meeting opportunities, they have teased some you’ll be able to meet.
- Anna and Elsa will meet at Princess Fairytale Hall in their Christmas attire, while Sally and Santa Jack, as well as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their finest holiday looks, will be found at Town Square Theater.
- And of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday party without the chance to meet with the main man himself, Santa Claus, who’ll be meeting at his Christmas Carnival in Storybook Circus.
- In addition to meeting Santa, guests can also participate in crafts and meet other friends bursting with Christmas cheer.
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Parade:
- This mesmerizing performance includes dancing gingerbread men, whimsical ballroom dancers, beloved marching toy soldiers, and upbeat holiday music and scents that will immediately put you in the festive spirit.
- Get swept away by the magic of Christmas and see many Disney characters dressed in their holiday attire before the parade concludes with a special appearance by Santa Claus as he wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
- Since the parade travels from Frontierland to Main Street, U.S.A., there are a ton of great viewing locations for guests throughout the park.
- It should be noted that the Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, will not be performed on event nights.
Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:
- Hosted by Minnie Mouse, this nighttime spectacular combines beloved holiday classics — such as “Deck the Halls" and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas" — with stunning pyrotechnics, castle projections and lighting effects.
- Cinderella Castle will be wrapped like a present in vibrant holiday scenes; all synchronized perfectly with the music and fireworks above. Gather the elves in front of the castle to view the projections or watch the fireworks display from a variety of vantage points throughout Magic Kingdom, with great views available in areas like Liberty Square, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland.
- You can also enjoy the fireworks from Tomorrowland Terrace with the returning Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party. This separately priced experience includes an abundance of treats that will sweeten your night and incredible views of the fireworks.
- Reservation details will be shared soon.
Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration:
- During this energetic performance on the Cinderella Castle stage, Disney characters remind us why it’s the happiest season of all. You’ll find your feet tapping along to the medley of joyful tunes as live performers and characters like Clarabelle Cow, Daisy Duck, and Woody make appearances throughout the show.
Frozen Holiday Surprise & Dance Parties in the Park:
- You’re invited to ring in the season with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the snowgies at Cinderella Castle as it transforms into a frozen wonderland during the Frozen Holiday Surprise.
- But the dazzling entertainment doesn’t stop there. You can also show off jingle bell rock moves at multiple dance parties featuring holiday friends:
- Club Tinsel at Rocket Tower Plaza Stage in Tomorrowland
- Disney Junior Jingle Jam at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in Tomorrowland
Seasonal Attraction Overlays
- During the event, a number of classic Magic Kingdom attractions receive a little extra holiday flair, such as Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Mad Tea Party, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.
- The Jingle Cruise once again takes over the Jungle Cruise, bringing seasonal jokes to the waters of Adventureland, which is also available to day guests.
- These classic attractions will also be available for guests during the party:
Adventureland
Frontierland
Liberty Square
Fantasyland
- Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- “it’s a small world"
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mad Tea Party
Storybook Circus
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- The Barnstormer
Tomorrowland
- Astro Orbiter
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover
- TRON Lightcycle / Run
And The Rest
- Of course, there will be plenty of exclusive merchandise and food & beverage offerings, most of which will be shared as we get closer to the event.
- Disney has, however, shared a sneak peek at the Spirit Jersey for this year’s event.
- To find out what else is happening across Walt Disney World for the 2025 holiday season, click here.
- And for a taste of the Very Merry magic, check out our complete coverage of last year’s event.
