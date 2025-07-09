Lights, Camera, Christmas: 2025 Details and Dates Revealed for Disney Jollywood Nights
The popular after-hours event is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios this November and December.
One day after sharing initial details about this holiday season at Walt Disney World, we now know more about Disney Jollywood Nights, the returning after-hours event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.
- This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 8th and December 22nd, with the November dates set for select Saturdays and Mondays, while December dates fall on select Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
- The dates are as follows:
- Nov. 8, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29
- Dec. 1, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 22
- Mark your calendar, as this is when you’ll be able to purchase tickets for Jollywood Nights:
- July 16th: Select resort guests — Guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green.
- July 22nd: General sale date: All other guests can purchase Jollywood Nights tickets
- This year, prices range from $159 to $199 per ticket (plus tax).
- That’s up from last year when the range went from $159 to $179 per person.
- Discounts of $10 per ticket are available for all event nights for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.
New for 2025
- Disney has teased a few new bites, experiences, and characters for this year’s event:
- See Miguel at Holiday Fiesta en la Calle in a new location near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Enter the park earlier than ever before, at 5:30 p.m. before Jollywood Nights starts
- Enjoy two new shows at Hollywood Studios, “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure" and “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After"
- Snack on the new Backlot Express Restaurant specialty menu (more details to come soon)
- A new Jollywood Nights merch collection will premiere soon
Returning Favorites
Disney Holidays in Hollywood:
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood is back at the Theater of the Stars, where Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy host a holiday gathering of appearances by beloved Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Belle, and Tiana.
- A glamorous vibe infuses the performance, inspired by classic Hollywood holiday TV specials, but with a fresh twist that captures the spirit of the season.
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood will hit the stage at 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along:
- Head to the Hyperion Theater at 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to see the story of Halloween Town and Christmas Town come together with Jack Skellington as “snowflakes" gently fall.
- Sing along to classic tunes like “What’s This?" and “Sally’s Song," surrounded by the eerie yet enchanting glow of Halloween-meets-Christmas decorations. It’s a fun, whimsical way to celebrate the season, perfect for anyone who loves a little holiday twist with their Christmas spirit.
Holiday Vibes All Over Hollywood Studios:
- The Tip Top Club of Hollywood Tower Hotel lore is brought to life during Jollywood Nights, offering a glamorous experience in the building’s courtyard.
- This exclusive event transports guests to a 1930s-style jazz lounge, complete with live holiday music at 7:30 p.m., 8:10 p.m., 8:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:10 p.m., and 11:50 p.m.
- Pixar Disco lights up Pixar Place with a holly jolly dance party featuring Edna Mode, Frozone, Joy, and other Pixar favorites. Come to Pixar Place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and between 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. to get moving.
- Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby offers a refined, adult-oriented retreat within the Christmas atmosphere of Jollywood Nights. It’s an ideal choice for guests seeking a blend of culinary delights, live music, and a touch of holiday elegance.
- There is limited space at this popular offering, so be sure to nab a spot when reservations become available in September.
- For 2025, Holiday Fiesta en la Calle moves to the vibrant Coaster Courtyard on Sunset Boulevard, offering a lively Latin-inspired holiday street fair. Soak up Latin holiday music performed by spirited musicians while enjoying colorful decorations that bring the fiesta to life.
- Meet José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros, and this year, Miguel from “Coco" is joining in the fun.
- Food and drink at the Holiday Fiesta en la Calle are inspired by traditional Latin holiday flavors, with unique desserts and beverages that really capture the season’s warmth and spice.
Glisten!
- “Glisten!" is returning to Jollywood Nights in 2025. This holiday skating show right in front of the Chinese Theater is a sparkling treat. World-class skaters twirl, leap, and even jump rope with Christmas lights across a shimmering synthetic rink, set to classic holiday tunes and original Jollywood songs.
- With twinkling projections, and Art Deco flair, it’s pure Christmas magic on ice. Grab a cozy drink, snuggle up, and let this wintery wonderland dazzle your night.
- Showtimes will be 8:10 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:10 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!
- Witness this high-energy nighttime spectacular at Jollywood Nights in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, lighting up the Chinese Theater at 10:00 p.m. with fireworks, lasers, projections, and holiday music.
- Starring Wayne and Lanny from Prep & Landing, the show follows their mission to rescue Santa, with scenes from classics like Beauty and the Beast, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- The nighttime spectacular also features “snowfall" on Hollywood Boulevard and synced MagicBand+ effects.
Character Greetings and Experiences:
- This year’s event will feature more than 20 classic and rarely seen characters, including Duffy dressed as Santa, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, The Mandalorian, and Lotso from Toy Story.
- Here are a few spots you can find other fan favorites:
- Season’s Greetings at Echo Lake
- Phineas and Ferb
- Max Goof as Powerline
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Stitch dressed as Santa
- Baloo and King Louie
- Pixar Plaza Friends
- Mike Wazowski
- Edna Mode
- Frozone
- Joy from Inside Out
- Near Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros
- Miguel from Coco
And The Rest:
- A number of favorite Disney’s Hollywood Studios attractions will be available during the event, including:
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Slinky Dog Dash
- You can check out the full attraction list here.
- Of course, there will be plenty of exclusive merchandise and food & beverage offerings, all of which will be shared as we get closer to the event.
- To find out what else is happening across Walt Disney World for the 2025 holiday season, click here.
- And for a taste of the Jollywood Nights magic, check out our complete coverage of last year’s event.
