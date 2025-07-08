Deck the Halls: Walt Disney World Announces Details for the 2025 Holiday Season

Across all four parks, Disney Springs and the many resort hotels, you can celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of Year”

We’re halfway through the year, and that means Christmas is right around the corner… At least, Disney seems to think so. Today, Walt Disney World shared all the details for this year’s holiday festivities, which will see the return of a number of favorite offerings.

From November 14th through December 31st, 2025, get ready to deck the halls as Walt Disney World comes to life with Christmas decor, themed food and beverage items, characters in festive outfits, special holiday entertainment, new holiday merchandise across Disney World and so much more. Below, we’ll break down what’s happening at each park, as well as Disney Springs and various resort hotels.

The holiday season truly comes to life with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Whether it’s a party day or not, guests can join friends from Arendelle as Olaf and over 100 of his snowgie siblings add garlands, ornaments, wreaths and more to Cinderella Castle during the Frozen Holiday Surprise.

Jingle Cruise

The new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

And of course, the park will be decked out in holiday trimmings everywhere you look – especially up and down Main Street, U.S.A.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays returns from November 28th through December 30th, 2025 – bringing Christmas trees, holiday treats, and cheerful traditions.

There is plenty of exciting entertainment to enjoy during Festival of the Holidays – jam with JOYFUL!, learn about holiday traditions around World Showcase, and experience the magic of the Candlelight Processional.

Each country in World Showcase will spotlight unique stories and performers, including: Mexico Pavilion – Las Posadas Celebration Norway Pavilion – A Mischievous Magical Barn Santa China Pavilion – Chinese Lion Dancer Italy Pavilion – La Befana Japan Pavilion – Daruma Storyteller Between the Morocco and France Pavilions – Hanukkah Storyteller France Pavilion – Père Noël United Kingdom Pavilion – Father Christmas Canada Pavilion – Canadian Holiday Voyageurs

Details on the food and beverage offerings for the festival will be shared closer to the event, but we do know that the Holiday Cookie Stroll will be returning – featuring a Coffee-Mocha Cookie topped with Coffee-infused Buttercream, Cocoa Nibs, and Chocolate-covered Espresso Beans.

Guests can meet with Santa in his various interpretations from country to country, and participate in the returning Olaf’s Holiday Scavenger Hunt.

From Coney Island to the Sunset Strip, everyone will be having a “Cool Yule" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – where we know that the popular Disney Jollywood Nights after-hours event will be returning.

Also back is Sunset Seasons Greetings, where holiday magic transforms the Hollywood Tower Hotel into a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece, a Toy Story toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle and a Dickensian village from Mickey’s Christmas Carol .

toy hotel, a snowy corner of Arendelle and a Dickensian village from . Speaking of Frozen , For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

, The park will be decked out in its holiday finest, including larger-than-life seasonal decorations and friends dressed in seasonal attire at Toy Story Land.

Hollywood & Vine will host Minnie’s Holiday Dine, where guests of all ages can celebrate the holidays with additional Disney characters perfectly dressed for the season, while munching on great dishes.

It’s sure to be a Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which will see Discovery Island transformed with beautiful holiday decor, while artisan-sculpted puppets of arctic animals come to life.

In addition, original artwork from artist Rob Kaz will be available at Island Mercantile in Discovery Island throughout the holiday season. Kaz will also greet guests inside Island Mercantile from November 1st through the 20th.

A dazzling visual display full of bright colors and animated imagery, the Tree of Life Awakenings

Guests can meet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed in their best holiday outfits at their exploration headquarters, Adventurers Outpost.

Disney Springs

Magical fun awaits visitors to Disney Springs, as special food and beverage offerings come to restaurants throughout, and a magical nightly snowfall brings Town Center to life.

The popular Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is also back, featuring a wide collection of extravagantly decorated Christmas trees, including elaborately themed Christmas trees inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars

Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar will transform into the Holiday Bar, with its spare airplane parts, salvaged equipment and plenty of holiday decorations.

Guests will be surrounded by a winter wonderland full of toy soldier stilt walkers, snowflake rollerbladers, a holiday drum line and a brass band playing holiday tunes.

Santa Claus will be stopping by Disney Springs through December 24th, where you can take festive photos and share holiday wishes with jolly old St. Nick.

For specific times and locations to meet Santa on your next visit, visit My Disney Experience before he heads back to the North Pole.

Walt Disney World Hotels

Many Disney Resort Hotels offer themed food and beverage items during the holiday season, such as special holiday gingerbread treats. More details will be shared as we get closer to the holiday season.

Looking to stay at a hotel for the holiday season? A new offer allows you to save up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, while also receiving up to a $100 Walt Disney World Resort Dining & Shopping Card when adding four-day (or longer!) standard theme park tickets to their stay.

This offer is available to book starting July 10th for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights October 12th-November 20th, 2025, and most nights November 23rd-December 25th, 2025.

For more details on this spectacular new offer, be sure to contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

