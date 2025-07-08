Photos: It's Fast, It's A Blast, And The Merch Is Flying Off The Racks

While we know it will remain through the remainder of 2025, we do know that the favorite attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, DINOSAUR, is set to close in early 2026 as the park makes Dinoland USA go extinct for the new Tropical Americas, replacing the classic attraction with an Indiana Jones-based experience.

As such, there has been a high-demand for attraction specific merchandise and that call has been answered. In the Dino Institute gift shop, fans can find a number of items emblazoned with the original logo for the attraction. Not “Countdown to Extinction" original, but the early ‘00s art when the attraction became DINOSAUR. First off, you can see the art, complete with “It’s Fast! It’s a Blast! It’s In The Past!" tagline on a water bottle, retailing for $29.99. The bottle also includes a popular quote from Dr. Marsh herself in the attraction, “The future is truly in the past."

A similar color and aesthetic comes out on a baseball cap, with the same quote on the back of the cap, and the logo on the front, also for $29.99.

Sans Dr. Marsh quote, the art carries over to a magnet, for $14.99. The same for a pin, though the pin doesn’t have the catchphrase and only features the Carnotaurus, similar to the sign placed on the Dino Institute at the park, beckoning guests into the attraction.

On our visit, the merchandise itself was going extinct. A T-Shirt with the same color and look featuring the logo literally sold out right in front of us, so if you visit ahead of the closure of DINOSAUR (no date as of press time, just in 2026), be sure to grab the merchandise if you see it. For assistance in joining on one of these last journeys back to the late Cretaceous, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.