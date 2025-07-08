runDisney Reveals Event Themes for 2026 Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World

The annual event takes place from April 16th-20th, 2026.

Grab your bestie and get ready to race, as runDisney has revealed the theme for the 2026 Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

The theme for the 2026 event is a celebration of the power of friendship alongside unforgettable Disney duos, whether you're bounding through the parks with your partner-in-crime or flying solo.

From rare character sightings and themed entertainment to a relaxing yoga session, where maybe you’ll catch a glimpse of everyone’s favorite mischievous alien, Stitch, the experience goes far beyond the finish line—bringing together camaraderie, courage, and a whole lot of heart.

The individual event themes are as follows:

runDisney Springtime Surprise 5K

On April 17th, hop into action for 3.1 miles of fun! Just watch out—you might catch the attention of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. No promises on carrots at the finish line, but the adventure is guaranteed to be “hare"-raising!

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10K

On April 18th, get ready to run, bounce, pounce, or trounce your way through 6.2 miles of cheerful adventure in this “hunny"-sweet 10K featuring Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too! And if you’re bounding as Pooh, please wear pants.

runDisney Springtime Surprise 10-Miler

On April 19th, take a deep breath and dive into 10 miles of emotional exploration with Joy and Sadness. It’s a run that’s sure to move you—in more ways than one.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge

Rack up 19.3 miles by finishing all three races and you’ll be granted a fourth Challenge medal featuring Aladdin and Genie. But fair warning: enchanted shortcuts like magic carpets don’t count.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Yoga

Future participants wanting to join the 2026 event weekend should mark their calendars for the following registration dates and times:

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Club runDisney General Registration | July 29th, 2025 at 10 AM ET



