Run Like Royalty: First Look at 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend Themes

runDisney has given a first look at the individual race themes for the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend taking place February 26th through March 2nd, 2026.

What’s Happening:

During the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney participants can celebrate their journeys over five magical days at Walt Disney World

Regardless of the chosen races, attendees will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with character meet-and-greets, an exciting soundtrack, and inspiring movie clips.

After the races, participants can relax with a refreshing session of Disney Princess Yoga at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

runDisney shared a first look at the individual event themes.

Individual Event Themes:

Disney Princess 5K | Merida (3.1 miles)

Disney Princess 10K | Moana (6.2 miles)

Disney Princess Half Marathon | Rapunzel (13.1 miles)

Disney Fairytale Challenge | Belle (19.3 miles)

Disney Princess Yoga:

Start your day with a refreshing morning stretch, rejuvenating your spirit in the enchanting Disney atmosphere.

Registration Dates:

Club runDisney Gold & Platinum Member Registration starts June 17th, 2025 while general Registration begins June 24th, 2025 at 10 AM ET.

Will You See Your Favorite Disney Character?

At previous runDisney Princess Half Marathon events, participants have had the opportunity to encounter a range of Disney princesses and related characters.

Commonly seen figures include Belle, Cinderella, Aurora, Mulan, Tiana, Anna, and Elsa.

While certain characters tend to appear more frequently, the lineup can differ from race to race, with the possibility of rare characters making an appearance along the course.

