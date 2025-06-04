Illuminate Your Disney Adventure With the New Light-Up Spaceship Earth Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket
A new Light-Up Spaceship Earth Mickey Balloon popcorn bucket is now available at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has introduced a new popcorn bucket designed to resemble a Mickey balloon and inspired by Spaceship Earth, which will be available at EPCOT starting today, June 4th, 2025.
- This announcement was shared on the Disney Eats Instagram page.
- The bucket features the iconic Mickey balloon design, embellished with Spaceship Earth's unique geodesic pattern in a shimmering silver-purple that shifts with the light.
- The popcorn opening is highlighted by the EPCOT wordmark in blue, while the less prominent carry strap is purple with blue and white accents.
- Each bucket comes filled with popcorn upon purchase, and there is a limit of two buckets per person per transaction.
- Guests can find these limited-edition buckets at EPCOT popcorn carts while supplies last.
Popcorn Bucket History:
- Walt Disney was famously seen enjoying popcorn during the Disneyland After Dark special in 1963, highlighting his role in popularizing popcorn at his parks.
- Initially sold in simple cardboard boxes promoting new attractions, these evolved into the collectible buckets we know today.
- Popular popcorn buckets over the years included Star Wars themes like R2D2, Darth Vader, and an AT-AT.
- Other options included Cinderella’s Carriage, Toy Story Alien, and who can forget the madness over the Figment popcorn bucket?
