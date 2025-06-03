New EPCOT Milkshake Is the Ultimate Sweet Treat

This new milkshake highlights almost every sweet treat from Disney Parks.
A new cinnamon sugar-filled treat has made its way to EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

  • Sunshine Seasons, the quick service dining location at EPCOT’s The Land, is offering a new milkshake.
  • They went ahead and added every famous Disney Parks treat in one shake.
  • This new churro milkshake is topped with whipped cream, a sprinkle “doughnut", a mini churro, a pretzel, and a “Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar".

  • It is truly a Disney snack fan’s ultimate milkshake.
  • The milkshake will be available this summer.

Recent Sweet Treats:

  • Disney has been amping up the sugar as the weather gets warmer at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland to celebrate the season.
  • Over at Disneyland, an abundance of 70th anniversary treats have debuted, including Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries and a Honey Cold Brew over in Bayou Country.
  • At the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, new character inspired treats have appeared, including an absolutely adorable set of Clarabell Macarons that I want served at every event I ever host ever.
  • Back at EPCOT, a new Moana-inspired treat has popped up near The Seas and Journey into Water. A coconut-pineapple sorbet served in a coconut shell is the perfect treat during Florida’s hot summer months.

