New EPCOT Milkshake Is the Ultimate Sweet Treat
This new milkshake highlights almost every sweet treat from Disney Parks.
A new cinnamon sugar-filled treat has made its way to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Sunshine Seasons, the quick service dining location at EPCOT’s The Land, is offering a new milkshake.
- They went ahead and added every famous Disney Parks treat in one shake.
- This new churro milkshake is topped with whipped cream, a sprinkle “doughnut", a mini churro, a pretzel, and a “Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bar".
- It is truly a Disney snack fan’s ultimate milkshake.
- The milkshake will be available this summer.
Recent Sweet Treats:
- Disney has been amping up the sugar as the weather gets warmer at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland to celebrate the season.
- Over at Disneyland, an abundance of 70th anniversary treats have debuted, including Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries and a Honey Cold Brew over in Bayou Country.
- At the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, new character inspired treats have appeared, including an absolutely adorable set of Clarabell Macarons that I want served at every event I ever host ever.
- Back at EPCOT, a new Moana-inspired treat has popped up near The Seas and Journey into Water. A coconut-pineapple sorbet served in a coconut shell is the perfect treat during Florida’s hot summer months.
