Florida and Georgia Residents Unlock Special Resort Savings at Walt Disney World This Season

While Walt Disney World introduced savings of up to 20% on stays at select resort hotels for all guests this holiday season, Florida and Georgia residents can save even more with some impressive rates.

What’s Happening:

This holiday season, Florida and Georgia residents can enjoy some excellent savings on rooms with rates starting at $129 per night at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort.

This offer is valid for stays most nights from November 16th to November 29th, 2025, and December 12th to December 25th, 2025.

The pricing is as follows:

These sorts of deals are typically only available for Florida residents, but this time, residents of the Peach State can also get in on the savings.

The only difference we noted between the offers is that Georgia residents may have to show an ID at check-in.

For Florida residents, your credit card or payment method must be associated with a Florida billing address.

The offer excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas, Resort View Rooms at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Standard View and Standard View – 5th Sleeper at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Little Mermaid Standard Rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

If you’re not a Florida or Georgia resident, you can still make use of savings of up to 20% on stays this holiday season.

Celebrate the Season:

These offers are being released at the perfect time for those looking to plan a holiday season trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.

