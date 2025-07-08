Animated Friends Join the Fun for Cool Kid Summer at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Canonically, I don't know why Timon and Rafiki are with a Dino Institute Intern, but it sure is fun.
Some new magic has been added to a special performance as part of Cool Kid Summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with some animated friends joining in on the fun.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can partake in the Cool Kid Summer fun taking place at the park, which now includes some special friends joining in on the fun on Discovery Island.
- While for weeks now, guests can see the Dino Institute Intern take the stage for a fun sing-along near Flame Tree Barbecue (and the bridge to Dinoland USA), our intern is now joined during some performances by Timon and Rafiki, from the animated classic The Lion King.
- As such, some of the performance might be tailored to our animated friends, with some tunes (and even a reference to The Lion King 1 1/2 or two) and dancing.
- Take a look at the performance in our video below.
- Taking place now until September 1st at the park, Cool Kid Summer is offering numerous activities and experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- In Rafiki’s Planet Watch, kids can participate in special crafts, including a headband and bookmark decorating activity that celebrates all things pollinators.
- Those participating in the park’s Wilderness Explorers activity also have the opportunity to experience a special badge, available only during this event. Once at the park, you’ll have to talk to a cast member to learn how to collect the badge.
- For more information about Cool Kid Summer at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, be sure to check out our post here. If you’d like to experience summer at Walt Disney World or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
