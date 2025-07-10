Fourth Episode of “We Call It Imagineering” to Offer First Look at Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away

This will be our first proper look at the floats for the parade, which debuts in just 10 days at the Magic Kingdom!

A new episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube series, We Call It Imagineering, is set to debut tomorrow – offering viewers a tantalizing glimpse of the new nighttime parade coming to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Each episode of We Call It Imagineering takes you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of Disneyland

takes you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of After a few months’ break, the show’s fourth episode is set to debut tomorrow, which will offer a glimpse at Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Walt Disney World

Imagineering teased the debut of the new episode with a short video following the finale float of the parade (with the lights off) as it makes its way backstage at the Magic Kingdom. There are also a couple of quick shots of the parade lit up towards the end of the clip.

Judging from the description, the episode may also feature some other previews related to the entertainment arm of Imagineering – but for that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The fourth episode of We Call It Imagineering will premiere tomorrow, July 11th, only on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel. No specific time of release was given.

will premiere tomorrow, July 11th, only on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel. No specific time of release was given. Previous episodes of the series gave us our first glimpses inside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure teased a number of in-development projects

Counting Down the Sleeps Until We Can “Dream the Night Away"

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away marks the first new nighttime parade at the park since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991, and the first to wind its way through the park since the Main Street Electrical Parade

The parade will feature floats that focus on stories from Disney and Pixar films, including Moana , Peter Pan , Encanto , Frozen , Coco , Wish , and Pinocchio .

, , , , , , and . It all culminates in a beautiful finale float that pays homage to the original Main Street Electrical Parade, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and more.

Disney recently shared a preview

A dreamy new popcorn mix will be available at the Main Street Confectionery starting the first night of the new parade. Guests can enjoy a star-kissed mix of Bubble Gum and Blue Raspberry Candy Popcorn, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, mini-marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle.

Of course, there will be plenty of Disney Starlight merchandise

More Walt Disney World News: