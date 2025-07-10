Save Up to 20% Off with New Holiday Season Deal at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
This offer is valid for select stays from October 12th through December 25th, 2025.
Those looking to save a little extra money on their trip to Walt Disney World this holiday season are in luck, as Disney has introduced a new room offer.
What’s Happening:
- A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.
- This special offer is valid for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12th to November 20th, 2025, and most nights from November 23rd to December 25th, 2025.
- Guests who upgrade to a room-and-ticket package that includes non-discounted 4-day or longer standard theme park tickets will receive a dining & shopping promo card. The card value varies based on Resort Category:
- $100 promo card for packages at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels
- $75 promo card for packages at Disney Moderate Resort hotels
- $50 promo card for packages at Disney Value Resort hotels
- The full details on this offer are available below, but to fully understand it, we recommend reaching out to our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel for all of your Disney travel needs.
Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels
Save up to 20% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025
Save up to 15% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025
- Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom & 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save up to 15% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025
Save up to 10% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025
- Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025
At the Following Hotel:
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
Save up to 10% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Disney Moderate Resort Hotels
Save up to 20% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025
Save up to 15% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025
- Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save up to 15% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025
Save up to 10% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025
- Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
Disney Value Resort Hotels
Save up to 15% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
Save up to 10% on stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025
- Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025
At the Following Hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Celebrate the Season:
- These offers are being released at the perfect time for those looking to plan a holiday season trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.
- In fact, this week, Walt Disney World shared details of how they’ll be celebrating this holiday season across the resort.
- Complete details were also revealed for the two after-hours events – Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
