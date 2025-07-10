Save Up to 20% Off with New Holiday Season Deal at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

This offer is valid for select stays from October 12th through December 25th, 2025.

Those looking to save a little extra money on their trip to Walt Disney World this holiday season are in luck, as Disney has introduced a new room offer.

What’s Happening:

A new room offer for Walt Disney World Resort hotels allows guests to save up to 20% this holiday season.

This special offer is valid for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12th to November 20th, 2025, and most nights from November 23rd to December 25th, 2025.

Guests who upgrade to a room-and-ticket package that includes non-discounted 4-day or longer standard theme park tickets will receive a dining & shopping promo card. The card value varies based on Resort Category: $100 promo card for packages at Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort hotels $75 promo card for packages at Disney Moderate Resort hotels $50 promo card for packages at Disney Value Resort hotels

The full details on this offer are available below, but to fully understand it, we recommend reaching out to our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel

Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels

Save up to 20% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025

Save up to 15% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025

Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom & 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save up to 15% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025

Save up to 10% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025

Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025

At the Following Hotel:

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios

Save up to 10% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney Moderate Resort Hotels

Save up to 20% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025

Save up to 15% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025

Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save up to 15% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 1, and November 16 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to November 29, and December 12 to December 25, 2025

Save up to 10% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from November 2 to November 15, 2025

Most nights from November 30 to December 11, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney Value Resort Hotels

Save up to 15% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Save up to 10% on stays:

Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 12 to November 20, 2025

Most nights from November 23 to December 25, 2025

At the Following Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Celebrate the Season:

These offers are being released at the perfect time for those looking to plan a holiday season trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.

In fact, this week, Walt Disney World shared details

Complete details were also revealed for the two after-hours events – Disney Jollywood Nights Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

