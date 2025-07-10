Walt Disney Imagineering Offers New Look Inside The Beak and Barrel and Its Highly Detailed Mapmaker's Room

The highly anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern is set to open later this year.

Avast thar! It’s time for another update on Walt Disney World’s upcoming new family-friendly pirate-themed tavern The Beak and Barrel, courtesy of the very talented folks over at Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video sneak peek of the progress inside The Beak and Barrel, the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World later this year.
  • In the Instagram Reel shared this morning by WDI, viewers are given a tour of the Mapmaker’s Room inside The Beak and Barrel, along with a look at some of the intricate, hand-carved details inside the highly anticipated location.
  • The Beak and Barrel is set to open in late 2025 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

What they’re saying:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering: “Ahoy mateys! Get a FIRST LOOK at the Mapmaker’s Room and the Captains’ Booths inside The Beak and Barrel. There’s still a lot of work to do inside the lounge before opening this year but the details are starting to make the space feel alive!"
  • Walt Disney World: “Drop anchor and raise a toast at this spirited pirate tavern serving seaworthy sips and snacks for all ages."

More News About The Beak and Barrel:

  • A new Peg Leg Pete shoulder plush is available from Disney Store, and you might see that character in the tavern as well.
  • The Beak and Barrel might be ready in time for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party… or will it?
  • We received additional new details about the pirate-themed Magic Kingdom tavern back in May.
  • And a sneak peek at the then-unnamed location was shared in March of this year.
  • We first learned about this project at Destination D23 in September of 2023.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
