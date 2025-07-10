Walt Disney Imagineering Offers New Look Inside The Beak and Barrel and Its Highly Detailed Mapmaker's Room
The highly anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern is set to open later this year.
Avast thar! It’s time for another update on Walt Disney World’s upcoming new family-friendly pirate-themed tavern The Beak and Barrel, courtesy of the very talented folks over at Walt Disney Imagineering.
What’s happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video sneak peek of the progress inside The Beak and Barrel, the new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern coming to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World later this year.
- In the Instagram Reel shared this morning by WDI, viewers are given a tour of the Mapmaker’s Room inside The Beak and Barrel, along with a look at some of the intricate, hand-carved details inside the highly anticipated location.
- The Beak and Barrel is set to open in late 2025 at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom theme park.
What they’re saying:
- Walt Disney Imagineering: “Ahoy mateys! Get a FIRST LOOK at the Mapmaker’s Room and the Captains’ Booths inside The Beak and Barrel. There’s still a lot of work to do inside the lounge before opening this year but the details are starting to make the space feel alive!"
- Walt Disney World: “Drop anchor and raise a toast at this spirited pirate tavern serving seaworthy sips and snacks for all ages."
More News About The Beak and Barrel:
- A new Peg Leg Pete shoulder plush is available from Disney Store, and you might see that character in the tavern as well.
- The Beak and Barrel might be ready in time for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party… or will it?
- We received additional new details about the pirate-themed Magic Kingdom tavern back in May.
- And a sneak peek at the then-unnamed location was shared in March of this year.
- We first learned about this project at Destination D23 in September of 2023.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com