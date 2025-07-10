Photos: Coke x Star Wars Apparel and Exclusive Bottle Spotted in Disney Springs Coca-Cola Store at Walt Disney World

Even more ways to "Refresh Your Galaxy."
Here at Laughing Place, we’ve been covering Coca-Cola and Star Wars’ new “Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign since its big reveal event at Disneyland last month. And now our Florida-based reporter Jeremiah Good has discovered more ways to celebrate A Galaxy Far, Far Away with Coke at Walt Disney World.

What’s happening:

  • Last month, I personally attended the launch of the new Coca-Cola x Star Wars marketing campaign “Refresh Your Galaxy" at Disneyland Resort here in Southern California.
  • At the event, Coke revealed its new cans and bottles featuring a wide array of Star Wars characters on their designs. The company also debuted a new fan-focused commercial produced in cooperation with Lucasfilm.
  • Today in Florida, my fellow reporter Jeremiah Good found additional items related to this campaign at the Coca-Cola Store in Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs outdoor shopping center. First up are two t-shirts (selling for $24.95 each) featuring the Darth Vader and Darth Maul designs from the Coke packaging.

  • Next Jeremiah found an exclusive glass Coca-Cola: Zero Sugar bottle selling for $8.95 and featuring artwork of Imperial Stormtroopers. He also spotted two of the Disney Parks-exclusive Coke bottles that we have found at Disneyland Resort as well: The Mandalorian & Grogu and the First Order Stormtroopers.

  • The Coca-Cola Store is open daily at Disney Springs.
  • Look for other cool features like the Holocreator app, which is accessible by scanning QR codes on the new Coke x Star Wars packaging.

More Coca-Cola x Star Wars Fun:

