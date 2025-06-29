Refresh Your Galaxy as “Laughing Place On Location” Explores the New Coca-Cola x Star Wars Collaboration
Mike was there as all the details for the Coca-Cola x Star Wars collab were revealed.
This week, we had the opportunity to learn all about Coca-Cola’s new Star Wars collaboration, and our report from that event is featured in the latest Laughing Place On Location.
What’s Happening:
- This week, Mike attends the grand reveal of Coca-Cola's new Star Wars-themed "Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- The Refresh Your Galaxy campaign includes a collection of 27 very nice-looking limited-edition Coca-Cola cans and bottles featuring art of a number of different Star Wars characters.
