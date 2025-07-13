Photos: Checking in on the Lobby Renovation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Let’s see what the state of the Grand Floridian lobby is currently, as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

It’s been a couple of months since we checked in on the construction progress on the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World, so let’s see what has changed.

A few months ago, the iconic birdcage structure (which once actually housed real birds) was removed. While the birdcage will not be returning, its design will influence the new bar that is now under construction. The floor has been dug up to allow for electrical work to be done.

These walls are in aid of a massive lobby renovation for the resort, ultimately adding a brand new Lobby Bar, along with a visual update to the entire area, including the lobby, staircase and front desk. Other areas around the lobby are also walled off at this time, including part of the check-in area and the old bar area at the back of the lobby.

We can see that the walls at the back of the lobby have been torn down.

Updated furnishings “will blend rich finishes and brass accents with cozy, welcoming fabrics–plus a few playful touches inspired by Florida’s natural beauty and Victorian decorating trends."

The addition of these fairly sizable construction walls makes it pretty understandable why the Grand Floridian won’t have its trademark Gingerbread House this holiday season. To remember how the hotel once was (just a few months ago), check out our previous report.

