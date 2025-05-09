Photos: Iconic Birdcage Removed as Lobby Renovation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Continues

The big makeover of the lobby will last into the holiday season, meaning no Gingerbread House this year.

Let’s take a look at the latest construction progress on the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Walt Disney World, which is in the process of receiving a somewhat controversial makeover.

Since our last update from the Grand Floridian, the iconic birdcage structure (which once actually housed real birds) has been removed. While the birdcage will not be returning, its design will influence the new bar that is now under construction.

Last month, Disney announced the lobby renovation for the resort, ultimately adding a brand new Lobby Bar, along with a visual update to the entire area, including the lobby, staircase and front desk. Other areas around the lobby are also walled off at this time, including part of the check-in area and the old bar area at the back of the lobby.

Updated furnishings “will blend rich finishes and brass accents with cozy, welcoming fabrics–plus a few playful touches inspired by Florida’s natural beauty and Victorian decorating trends."

The walls have necessitated the moving of check-in to a more central location in the big atrium.

The addition of these fairly sizable construction walls make it pretty understandable why the Grand Floridian won’t have its trademark Gingerbread House this holiday season. To remember the hotel how it was once (just a few months ago), check out our previous report.

