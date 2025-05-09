Trash Cans Take on a New Form with New Main Street USA Inspired Bulk Candy Container
This sure-to-be-popular collectible will be available later this month at Walt Disney World.
If there’s one thing Disney fans love, it's trash cans, and you can take one home for yourself with this new Bulk Candy Container.
What’s Happening:
- Later this month, Walt Disney World will introduce new Bulk Candy Containers, inspired by the classic Main Street U.S.A. trash cans, that come packed with your favorite sweet treats.
- Available while supplies last, the new Bulk Candy Containers are a nostalgic, miniature replica of the bins that pepper Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Swinging lids are placed on both sides with a flip-top.
- In order to purchase the container, you’ll need to grab at least ½ lb. of candy from one of six merchandise locations across the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Be sure to check out before you place your candy in the can, and note that there’s a limit of 2 containers per guest/transaction.
- After purchasing, you can throw the candy in the container and reuse it as a nostalgic collectible.
- The Bulk Candy Containers will be available at the following locations later this month (timing may vary by location):
- Main Street Confectionery – Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop – Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Screen Door General Store – Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Meadow Training Post – Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Goofy’s Candy Company – Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron – Disney Springs
