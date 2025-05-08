Photos: Disney Jr. Meet & Greets Temporarily Relocated at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Ahead of Cool Kid Summer
For now, you’ll find Vampirina, Fancy Nancy and Doc McStuffins around Echo Lake.
Disney Jr. characters have been temporarily relocated out of Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as the area gets ready for Cool Kid Summer.
What’s Happening:
- Meet and greets with Vampirina, Fancy Nancy and Doc McStuffins have been temporarily relocated away from Animation Courtyard in preparation for some new summer fun.
- Specifically, you’ll find the characters at the following locations:
- Vampirina near 50’s Prime Time Cafe
- Fancy Nancy near Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction
- Doc McStuffins near Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Guests will now find the characters around Echo Lake with meet and greet times continuing through 3:30 p.m. daily.
- Meanwhile over at Animation Courtyard, the usual meet and greet locations are blocked off by planters in front of Disney Jr. Play and Dance.
- During Cool Kid Summer – kicking off across Walt Disney World on May 27th – games and crafts will be available in Animation Courtyard.
- Disney Jr. Play and Dance will temporarily close on May 25th to make way for a new summer experience, “Get Animated," featuring Mickey Mouse and Disney Junior friends at a lively indoor DJ dance party where little ones can move and groove.
- You’ll also find magicians, jump rope performers and surprise character appearances.
- Cool Kid Summer runs through September 1st, with other new experiences coming to EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
