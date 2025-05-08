Celebrate Mom with Special Offerings Across Walt Disney World

I guess this means I should do this instead of just calling her this year...

Whether it be a special brunch, special show, or a wonderful experience at one of the parks, Walt Disney World has something for every mom on Mother’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Moms can celebrate this Mother’s Day at Walt Disney World, with enchanting experiences, delightful dining, and heartwarming moments throughout the four theme parks, two water parks, more than 25 resort hotels and Disney Springs

Moms can enjoy magical experiences tailored to their mothering superpowers at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Budget Queens

For moms seeking to save, Walt Disney World provides a wide variety of tickets, dining options, hotel accommodations, and promotional offers for Mother’s Day and beyond.

Guests at select Disney Resort Collection hotels can save up to 30% for stays of five consecutive nights or longer most nights from May 1 to July 31, 2025.

Enjoy summer fun with a specially priced 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket that’s valid for admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios EPCOT Animal Kingdom

Performance Ticket Discount: Treat mom to a show with a 20% discount on tickets for Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney. This offer is available until May 11 for performances continuing through September 28.

Moms on the Go

For busy moms who enjoy gifts with style, Disney Springs truly knows how to celebrate Mother’s Day with special photo spots, delicious treats, and fitness fun - available from May 9th to 11th, 2025.

Indulge in heart-melting confections, including a Mother’s Day Petit Cake - layers of vanilla chiffon, peach compote, vanilla mousse, and peach pâte de fruit - available May 4 through 11 at Amorette’s Patisserie

Complimentary postcards and stamps are available for guests to send mom their heartfelt messages on “bloomable" postcards made from seeded paper that can be planted to grow flowers.

Disney PhotoPass photographers offer fun photo opportunities featuring Mother’s Day props next to a distinctive “Mom!" sign backdrop.

Moms can join complimentary Zumba and Yoga classes facilitated by AdventHealth on May 11th.

Outdoor Adventurers

For moms who love the outdoors, springtime at Walt Disney World offers plenty to be wild about.

Motherhood is celebrated every day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park where guests can encounter plenty of new arrivals, including the critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub, Bakso, and his mom, Sohni, along the Maharajah Jungle Trek Kilimanjaro Safaris

Take a walk on the wild side on the Wild Africa Trek (subject to availability). This privately guided 3-hour safari adventure at Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers encounters with exotic African wildlife that will thrill mom.

For a different kind of tee time with mom, the championship-level golf courses at Walt Disney World offer a day of sunshine and serenity for seasoned golfers or beginners. Tee times can be reserved at GolfWDW.com

Go with mom on a horseback ride through lush forests and rustic trails at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. The 45-minute trail ride is perfect for novice riders ages 9 years and up. Pricing information and reservations are available by calling 407-WDW-PLAY (939-7529). Same-day walk-ups are available on a limited basis.

Light up mom’s night aboard a chartered fireworks cruise from one of the Walt Disney World marinas. Experiences include viewing “ Happily Ever After Magic Kingdom

Foodie Moms

For moms who crave unforgettable culinary experiences, Walt Disney World offers a variety of dining options for every palate and occasion.

Savor the flavors of the 30th anniversary of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival through June 2nd, 2025. More than 15 Outdoor Kitchens offer globally inspired dishes crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients, totaling 180 delightful bites available throughout the festival. Included with regular park admission, EPCOT guests can enjoy brand-new topiary displays, the beauty of Butterfly Landing presented by AdventHealth, nightly rock concerts, and more.

Brunch is a beloved tradition at various Walt Disney World hotels. Whether it’s Victorian charm and ambiance at the Grand Floridian Café, bottomless barbecue skillets at Whispering Canyon Café, or dishes inspired by Walt Disney’s personal favorites at Steakhouse 71.

Walt Disney World features 35 remarkable dining options with breathtaking views, perfect for celebrating mom. Whether guests want to enjoy fireworks and Californian-inspired cuisine at California Grill, relish stunning waterfront scenery paired with elegant coastal dining at Narcoossee’s, or enjoy Spanish-inspired flavors with sweeping views of Walt Disney World at Toledo - Tapas, Steak & Seafood, every meal is a moment where the view adds to the magic. Advance dining reservations are recommended.

Moms Who Take Five

Between the thrilling rides, character encounters, and unforgettable family memories, moms deserve some downtime and there are plenty of ways for her to cherish those moments.

Families can give their mom the gift of relaxation with specially curated spa experiences at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, offering an array of revitalizing therapies and treatments designed to help mom feel her best self. Fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness centers are also available at various Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Making things easier for mom is never more important than on Mother’s Day, and Walt Disney World provides a variety of options to make it even easier for the entire family to enjoy more of the magic. Lightning Lane passes are available for purchase, and selections can be made days ahead of time, allowing guests to secure more must-dos before arrival. Get mom from behind the camera and into a special Mother’s Day-themed Magic Shots offered by Disney PhotoPass Service at select Walt Disney World locations, May 9th through 11th. This limited-time photo effect features a Mother’s Day photo collage, adding a seasonal twist to the standard Magic Shot offerings. Guests can also book a personalized 20-minute photo session to capture their special day with their extraordinary mom.



With Rider Switch, adult guests can take turns experiencing an attraction while waiting with younger guests who may not meet the necessary height requirement, making it easier for everyone in the party to enjoy their Walt Disney World attraction experience while limiting their wait in line.

Moms deserve a break to quickly enjoy a solo thrill while the kids relax with snacks, attractions, or family. Single Rider Option allows groups to split up and experience select Walt Disney World attractions individually. Cast Members direct single riders to fill any unoccupied seats in an attraction ride vehicle.

Located at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Baby Care Centers provide a convenient and comfortable place to feed, change and nurse little ones while also offering important baby supplies and products for those unexpected surprises.

For more information about any of these offerings and to plan your Mother’s Day experience at Walt Disney World, whether it be this year or next, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.