D23 Reveals a Sensational Lineup of Summer Events Celebrating Multiple Corners of Disney Fandom
Newly announced events include new additions to D23 Gold Theater and the D23 Spotlight Series, a 75th anniversary screening of “Cinderella” and more.
In the lead up to Destination D23 this summer, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will present a spectacular slate of exclusive events and offerings.
What’s Happening:
- From anniversary celebrations and deep dives into Disney magic, to additional experiences during Destination D23 weekend, there will be even more ways for fans to engage with the stories and brands that they love.
- As previously announced, the following separately ticketed events will accompany Destination D23:
- D23 On The Road: A Goofy Movie Throwback Premiere: Celebrate thirty years of the cult classic on Thursday, August 28th at the theater it originally premiered at. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 9th at 10 a.m. PT.
- D23 Kuzcotopia Night at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon: Celebrate 25 years of The Emperor's New Groove on Saturday, August 30th at Typhoon Lagoon – with photo opportunities, special entertainment and themed activities. Tickets for this separately ticketed event go on sale on Tuesday, May 13th at 10 a.m. PT.
- Shopping Spree at Destination D23: D23 Gold Members will have the chance to participate in the special shopping experiences available at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort during Destination D23 on Saturday, August 30th or Sunday, August 31st. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. PT.
- Additional D23 event offerings throughout the summer include:
- D23 Gold Theater – Magic After Dark: The Story of Disney’s Nighttime Spectaculars: Look back at the panel from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Thursday, May 29th.
- D23 Gold Theater – 20 Years of Duffy and Friends: A broadcast of a presentation at the historic Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, CA, celebrating 20 years of Duffy and friends.
- The D23 Spotlight Series is returning in June to both coasts, with the Walt Disney Archives’ 55th Anniversary Celebration. Dive into the history of the Walt Disney Archives and discover how the group collaborates with teams across the company to safeguard and share thousands of treasures in their historical collections. More information will be released at a later date for this D23 Spotlight Series event in Glendale, CA (Sunday, June 1st) and Orlando, FL (Sunday, June 22nd).
- Celebrate Walt Disney’s classic Cinderella with an enchanting 75th anniversary screening on the Walt Disney Studios Lot on Saturday, June 7th. Hear from experts at the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Film Archive on how they’ve preserved and restored this enchanting story. Ticket information will be shared at a later date.
- Plus, there’s also the previously announced D23 On The Road: A Goofy Movie 30th Anniversary and D23 Day at Angel Stadium.
- D23 Members can also enter the D23 Day at Angel Stadium Sweepstakes for the chance to win four tickets to the game, as well as four $20 Fandango promo codes, each good towards a movie ticket to see Lilo & Stitch in theaters; four Stitch beach towels; four Stitch beach bags; and four Stitch notebooks. Fans can enter once daily from now through May 15th.
- The summer issue of Disney twenty-three will be released on May 20th, with three collectible front covers showcasing three decades of storytelling from Pixar Animation Studios. Readers will also get a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Lilo & Stitch and Elio, as well as retrospectives celebrating anniversaries of Disneyland, The Muppets and Toy Story.
- Visit D23.com for more information about all these events, D23 Gold Membership plans, and even more magic to come throughout 2025.
