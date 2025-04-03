"A Goofy Movie" Set for Cross-Country Screening Tour from D23

The film, celebrating its 30th anniversary, will head to multiple cities for D23 festivities.
D23 is heading on the road with a 30th Anniversary celebration of A Goofy Movie.

What’s Happening:

  • Across 20 cities this summer, A Goofy Movie will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a D23 event like no other.
  • Available for all D23 members (Gold and General), the event will include screenings of the film on the big screen alongside special goodies.
  • An Activation Kit will be filled with interactive items to make the movie experience “extra magical." (Is Disney turning A Goofy Movie into their own Rocky Horror Picture Show?!)
  • Members who attend will also pick up a limited edition Lester’s Possum Park pennant, a Powerline concert ticket with lanyard, A Goofy Movie pin.
  • At each event, trivia, games, and photo opportunities will be present for fans to experience the full fun.
  • The cities and dates include:
    • Saturday, May 3 – Las Vegas, NV
    • Saturday, May 10 – New York Metropolitan Area
    • Tuesday, May 13 – Baltimore, MD
    • Sunday, May 18 – Philadelphia, PA
    • Saturday, May 31 – Dallas, TX
    • Saturday, June 7 – Phoenix, AZ
    • Saturday, June 14 – Richmond, VA
    • Saturday, June 21 – Charlotte, NC
    • Saturday, June 28 – Atlanta, GA
    • Saturday, July 12 – Denver, CO
    • Saturday, July 19 – Seattle, WA
    • Thursday, July 24 – San Diego, CA
    • Sunday, July 27 – San Francisco, CA
    • Saturday, August 2 – Salt Lake City, UT
    • Sunday, August 10 – Boston, MA
    • Wednesday, August 13 – St. Louis, MO
    • Saturday, August 16 – Chicago, IL
    • Thursday, August 21 – Detroit, MI
    • Saturday, August 23 – Cleveland, OH
    • Sunday, August 24 – Indianapolis, IN
    • Thursday, August 28 – Orlando, FL
  • The Orlando date’s ticket and venue details will follow at a later date, but as of now, tickets for the event go on sale April 17th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
  • D23 Members (General and Gold) will be able to purchase tickets for themselves and up to 4 guests.
  • For more information on the event and to bookmark the site for purchasing, head here.

